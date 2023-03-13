2023 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Yannick Ngakoue, Parris Campbell, Other Colts Enter 'Legal Tampering' Period

Update, 3/13 at 1:07 p.m.: The Colts signed versatile defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis to a contract extension. More info here.

NFL free agency is here. Well – sort of.

Here's your annual reminder of what the NFL's negotiating window (otherwise known as the "legal tampering" period) means. From noon on Monday through 3:59 p.m. Wednesday, teams are allowed to enter contract negotiations with certified agents representing unrestricted free agents. Contracts can be agreed upon, but cannot become official until the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

For example: If the Colts agree to a contract with an unrestricted free agent who played for another team in 2022, that deal cannot be signed until 4 p.m. Wednesday at the earliest. The Colts can officially sign any of their impending unrestricted free agents to contract extensions at any time.