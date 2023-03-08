2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: DE Yannick Ngakoue

Ngakoue registered 9.5 sacks after being acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders last year. 

Yannick Ngakoue

How he joined the Colts: Acquired from Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin on March 16, 2022

2022 by the numbers:

  • 15 games (15 starts)
  • 732 snaps
  • 9.5 sacks
  • 16 QB hits
  • 1 forced fumble
  • 29 tackles
  • 8 TFLs

Career stats (2016-2022):

  • 110 games (102 starts)
  • 5,253 snaps
  • 65 sacks
  • 135 QB hits
  • 21 forced fumbles
  • 202 tackles
  • 65 TFLs
  • 13 pass break-ups
  • 2 interceptions

What you need to know

Ngakoue became the fifth player in NFL history to record eight or more sacks in each of his first seven seasons in the NFL, joining current and future Hall of Famers Aaron Donald, DeMarcus Ware, Reggie White and Derrick Thomas. His season was cut short after he sustained a throat injury in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

