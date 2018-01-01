Colts News | Indianapolis Colts – www.colts.com

Hilton, who was placed on injured reserve Sept. 2, now has a three-week window to be activated on to the active roster.

Daily Notebook: What T.Y. Hilton's Return To Practice Means To Colts

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 6 Game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their Week 6 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's AFC South clash against the Houston Texans. Check it out below:
Carson Wentz Takes Another Step Forward, But Focus Remains On Team

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz put in one of the best overall performances of his career in Monday night's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, registering single-game career-highs in passing yards, passer rating and yards-per-attempt. But the final team result was an overtime loss, which is Wentz's focus moving forward.
By The Numbers: Ravens 31, Colts 25 (2021 Week 5)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 5 game of the 2021 season against the Baltimore Ravens.
2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Ravens, Week 5

As the Colts head to Baltimore to face the Ravens this weekend, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 4?
Colts Mailbag: Lamar Jackson, Comparisons To 2020 Season And Checking In On T.Y. Hilton

The Colts head to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 5. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 5 Game Baltimore Ravens

The Colts released their Week 5 unofficial depth chart ahead of Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Check it out below:
Patience Pays Off For Mo Alie-Cox In First Two-Touchdown Performance

Mo Alie-Cox knew big plays were coming his way this season — he just had to wait for the right opportunities. That patience paid off Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, as the big tight end hauled in a single-game career-best two touchdown receptions in Indy's big road win.
Colts Rediscover Offensive Identity To Claim First Win Of 2021

The Indianapolis Colts' offense wants to establish the run in order to open up the rest of the playbook — something that didn't come to fruition in the team's first three games. But Sunday's road win over the Miami Dolphins saw an at-times dominant rushing attack for the Colts, helping Indy earn its first win of the season.
By The Numbers: Colts 27, Dolphins 17 (2021 Week 4)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 4 game of the 2021 season against the Miami Dolphins.
2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Dolphins, Week 4

As the Colts head to Miami to face the Dolphins this weekend, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 4?
Just Announced: 2021 Colts Gameday Events, Giveaways, Parties & More!

Don't miss out on an exciting lineup of gameday events. Here's everything Colts Nation can look forward to as the season continues.
Colts Mailbag: Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger, Jonathan Taylor And More Fan Questions

The Colts will look for their first win of 2021 on Sunday against Jacoby Brissett and the Miami Dolphins. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 4 Game Vs. Miami Dolphins

The Colts released their Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:
By The Numbers: Titans 25, Colts 16 (2021 Week 3)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 3 game of the 2021 season against the Tennessee Titans. 
Colts Announce Seven Inactive Players For Week 3 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

Right tackle Braden Smith was announced Friday as out for today's game. 
2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans, Week 3

As the Colts head to Tennessee to face the Titans in an AFC South clash, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 3?
Roster Moves

Colts Place S Ibraheim Campbell On Practice Squad Injured List, Sign DT Antwaun Woods, T Greg Senat To Practice Squad

Campbell was injured during the Colts' Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens. 

Colts Elevate S Ibraheim Campbell, DE Kameron Cline To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 5 Game Vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Colts made the roster moves prior to Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. 

Colts Elevate QB Brett Hundley To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad, Release DT Antwaun Woods

The Colts made the roster moves Sunday ahead of Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. 

Colts Sign TE Michael Jacobson To Practice Squad, Release TE David Wells From Practice Squad

Jacobson played college basketball at Nebraska and Iowa before beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year. 

Colts Claim DT Khalil Davis Off Waivers 

Davis played in two games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. 

Colts Elevate Ibraheim Campbell, Brett Hundley To Active Roster From Practice Squad, Place Quenton Nelson On IR

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated safety Ibraheim Campbell and quarterback Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. The team also placed guard Quenton Nelson on the Injured Reserve list. 

Colts Place CB T.J. Carrie On Injured Reserve, Elevate CB Anthony Chesley To 53-Man Roster, Sign S Jordan Lucas To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves before Wednesday's practice. 

Colts Sign S Ibraheim Campbell, TE David Wells To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday. 

Colts Elevate DeMichael Harris, Brett Hundley To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 3 Game vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated wide receiver DeMichael Harris and quarterback Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Colts Place LB Jordan Glasgow On Injured Reserve, Elevate DT Antwaun Woods To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Friday. 

Colts Elevate WR DeMichael Harris From To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 2 Game vs. Rams

Harris caught 10 passes in seven games with the Colts in 2020. 

Colts Sign CB Chris Wilcox To Practice Squad, Release S Shawn Davis From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move Thursday morning. 

Colts Sign Guard/Tackle Anthony Coyle To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed guard/tackle Anthony Coyle to the practice squad

Colts Sign S Andrew Sendejo, Waive CB Chris Wilcox

The Colts also released safety Sean Davis from the practice squad. 

Colts Elevate S Sean Davis, C Joey Hunt From Practice Squad To Active Roster For Week 1

The Colts' active roster will be at 55 players for Sunday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. 

Colts Sign RB Nyheim Hines To Contract Extension

Hines is the third member of the Colts' 2018 draft class to sign an extension since the start of training camp. 

Colts Sign DT Antwaun Woods To Practice Squad, Release DT Andrew Brown From Practice Squad

Woods was previously released Monday when T Eric Fisher was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Colts Activate T Eric Fisher From Reserve/COVID-19 List, Release DT Antwaun Woods

The Colts made the roster move Monday afternoon. 

Colts Sign Tyler Davis, Marvell Tell III To Practice Squad; Release Curtis Bolton, Tyler Vaughns From Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed tight end Tyler Davis and cornerback Marvell Tell III to the practice squad. The team also released linebacker Curtis Bolton and wide receiver Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad.

Colts Sign Wide Receiver Keke Coutee To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Keke Coutee to the practice squad
Colts Mailbag: Lamar Jackson, Comparisons To 2020 Season And Checking In On T.Y. Hilton

The Colts head to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 5. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 

Colts Mailbag: Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger, Jonathan Taylor And More Fan Questions

The Colts will look for their first win of 2021 on Sunday against Jacoby Brissett and the Miami Dolphins. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 

Colts Mailbag: Red Zone Field Goals, Derrick Henry, Julio Jones 

The Colts head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans this week and fans had questions about last weekend's loss to the Rams and how this defense will try to contain Derrick Henry and Julio Jones. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 

Colts Mailbag: Can Offense Get More Explosive Plays Vs. Los Angeles Rams' Defense?

The Colts face another test in Week 2 with the Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams coming to Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 

Colts Mailbag: How Will Seahawks Challenge Carson Wentz, Young WRs and Rock Ya-Sin?

The Colts kick off the 2021 season on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out what questions fans had ahead of Week 1. 

Colts Mailbag: AFC South Outlook, Running Backs And More Ahead Of 2021 Season Opener

With the Colts' 2021 preseason wrapped up and preparation for Week 1 starting in earnest on Labor Day, fans had a number of questions about the state of the team with the Seattle Seahawks nearing on the horizon. 

Colts Mailbag: 2021 Bold Predictions, Backup QB Battle And More Training Camp Questions

With training camp starting Wednesday, Colts fans asked in this week's mailbag about the backup quarterback battle, bold predictions for the 2021 season, Michael Pittman Jr. and more. 

Colts Mailbag: Where Does Jacob Eason Stand in Backup Quarterback Competition?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about Jacob Eason, Carson Wentz, Dayo Odeyingbo and Sam Tevi. 

Colts Mailbag: Why Chris Ballard Targeted D-Line In NFL Draft

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about last week's NFL Draft and what might be next for Kwity Paye, Kylen Granson and Mike Strachan. 

Colts Mailbag: All Your Questions About The 2021 NFL Draft, Answered

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about the upcoming NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday night at 8 p.m.

Colts Mailbag: Can Jonathan Taylor Be Even Better in 2021?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about Carson Wentz, offensive improvements, Jacob Eason and, of course, the Big Boat. 

Colts Mailbag: How Will Carson Wentz Change Offense in 2021?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about Carson Wentz, offensive improvements, Jacob Eason and, of course, the Big Boat. 

Colts Mailbag: Will Unprecedented Lead-up to 2021 NFL Draft Lead Chris Ballard to Trade Down?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about the impact of this year's different pre-draft process, what's coming in free agency and how to handle a deep stable of running backs going forward. 

Colts Mailbag: Slowing Down Josh Allen & Bills' Passing Attack, Leaning On Jonathan Taylor, Philip Rivers' Postseason Experience

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about how the Colts can try to slow down Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills' potent passing attack, why it'll be important to keep leaning on rookie running back Jonathan Taylor, the importance of Philip Rivers' postseason experience and much more.

Colts Mailbag: Philip Rivers' Future In Indy, Fixing The Penalties, Potential Extensions For Quenton Nelson & Darius Leonard

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about quarterback Philip Rivers' future in Indianapolis, what's going on with the penalties of late, what extensions could look like for Quenton Nelson, Darius Leonard and Braden Smith and much more.

Colts Mailbag: Defending The Steelers, DeForest Buckner's Pro Bowl Snub, More Formations With Jonathan Taylor & Nyheim Hines?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about what the Colts can do to defend Big Ben and the Steelers' offense on Sunday, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner's Pro Bowl snub and his rank among elite NFL defensive tackles, whether Indy will consider more two-back formations and much more.
