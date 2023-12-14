Colts Mailbag: JuJu Brents' return, Zack Moss' rebound, is Week 15 vs. Steelers a must-win for playoff chances

Dylan Durnal, Lebanon, Ind.: The defense had a rough game this past week. Will they be able to bounce back quickly on a short week?

JJ Stankevitz: The last time the Colts had a truly rough game on defense was Week 8, when they lost to the New Orleans Saints, 38-27. The Colts rebounded from there, with Kenny Moore II pick-sixing Bryce Young twice in Week 9 and then holding the New England Patriots to six points in Week 10.

You might be saying – well, the Panthers (15.2 points per game, 30th) and Patriots (13.0 points per game, 32nd) are among the least-productive offenses in the NFL. But the Steelers enter Week 15 No. 27 in scoring at 16.2 points per game and will start backup Mitch Trubisky on Saturday.

That doesn't mean the Colts aren't taking Pittsburgh seriously, or they couldn't have a defensive rebound against a more productive offense. But outside of the opponent, the Colts did get a significant development on defense this week with cornerback JuJu Brents cleared to play for the first time since sustaining a quad injury in Week 7.

Over his five starts (Weeks 3-7), Brents allowed a passer rating when targeted under 71 four times and recorded an interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery. The competitive, physical rookie's return should give the Colts' secondary a boost for the stretch run.