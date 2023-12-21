Colts Mailbag: Odds 3 AFC South teams make playoffs, Alec Pierce doing the dirty work, Anthony Richardson update

Karl Kalbach, Ridley Park, Pa.: When is Alec Pierce going to get more passes and utilize his skills? And why hasn't he been more involved? We need him!

JJ Stankevitz: Pierce is always a threat to stretch the field, but to utilize him on deep balls a lot has to go right: The playcall has to be called at the right time, the defense has to give a look that can be beat deep, Pierce has to win on his route, the protection has to be good and Gardner Minshew II has to deliver an accurate throw downfield.

But I wanted to use this question to look at some of the stuff Pierce is doing you may not notice. The Colts have been pleased with Pierce's gritty commitment to run blocking, which is not a given for wide receivers, and noted the pass interference flag he drew to set up D.J. Montgomery's touchdown late in the second quarter of Week 15's win over the Steelers.

"He has a ton of impact in the game in a lot of different areas – one of those being in the blocking game, being able to move around, do some different things, help out in different situations with different blocks that come up," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. "Several of our guys juggle some of those roles and Alec is in there sort of mixing it up from time to time. Like I've said before – being that threat, being that threat out there that sometimes can loosen that secondary a hair because you do have concerns about the deep ball. Alec's been doing a really nice job, had another huge pass interference drawn – it was a really big play in that drive. It's not easy to score in those two-minute drives without a ton of time on the clock. You've got to get some of those explosives and to hit D.J. on that in-breaking route and then turn around and get the explosive to Alec – both of those guys did a really nice job on that drive getting us going. So, good to see."

The Colts' wide receiver room is full of whatever-it-takes guys, with Michael Pittman Jr.'s physical presence setting that tone. Plenty of coaches over the years have pointed to Pittman's commitment to run blocking being important: If the Colts' 1,000-yard receiver is doing it, everyone else will, too. And Pierce's own physical competitiveness has fit well in the Colts' wide receiver room, whether he's running routes or keeping defenders away from running backs.

"You're out there just playing football trying to help your team win – if that calls for blocking, that calls for blocking," Cooter said. "If that calls for running routes and getting open, that calls for running routes and getting open. Now obviously, a lot of the receivers have gotten to this point in their life because of how good they are running those routes, getting open and making those plays.

"Alec has really taken pride – a lot of our guys, several of our guys have really taken pride in doing whatever it takes to help the team win, help the team have a good showing on offense, help that play be a little bit more successful even though you may not get the praise on the telecast or the praise on the articles after the game. Those guys are doing a great job – Alec, Pitt and D.J. is in there. All of the guys have their role doing that and they take it serious because they know it is an important part of the game.