Colts Mailbag: AFC South tiebreaking scenarios, Jake Browning's breakout game ahead of Week 14 matchup with Cincinnati Bengals

Brendan Brinkman, Chandler, Ariz.: Since we were swept by the Jaguars we need to win one more game than them in order to take the division from them. Who would win the division if the Jaguars, Texans, and Colts all have the same record after Week 18?

JJ Stankevitz: Currently, the Colts and Texans are 7-5, while the Jaguars are 8-4. Let's say, for these purposes, all three teams finish with a 11-6 record. The Jaguars and Texans already split their season series while Jacksonville won the season series with the Colts, and let's say the Colts win the season series with the Texans (the two teams play at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 18).

In this case of a three-way tie, head-to-head records would not be the tiebreaker, so it'd move on to divisional record. The Jaguars are currently 4-1 against the AFC South with a game remaining against the Tennessee Titans; the Colts are 3-2 and still play the Texans, while the Texans are 1-2 and still play the Titans twice and then the Colts.

For the tiebreaker to move on to common opponents – the next tiebreaker level in the NFL's progression – the Jaguars, Texans and Colts would all have to finish with the same AFC South record. That is not possible, though, as even if the Texans beat the Titans twice, they'd enter Week 18 with the same intradivisional record (3-2) as the Colts.

And even if the Colts won in Week 18 and the Jaguars lost to the Titans, the AFC South records would then look like:

Jaguars: 4-2

Colts: 4-2

Texans: 3-3

In this scenario, the Texans would be eliminated from winning the division and the tiebreaker would revert back to head-to-head records, which would go to the Jaguars on the strength of their wins over the Colts in Weeks 1 and 6.

So that's a long way of explaining why the Colts cannot win the AFC South if they finish with the same record as the Jaguars, no matter if the Texans also finish with the same record.