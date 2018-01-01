Colts Home | Indianapolis Colts - www.colts.com
In Case You Missed It: June 4-10
Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
Through The Scouts' Eye: Dayo Odeyingbo
Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown, assistant director of college scouting Matt Terpening and general manager Chris Ballard discuss what they saw in defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, the team's second round pick (No. 54 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Through The Scouts' Eye: Kwity Paye
Colts area scout Chad Henry, assistant director of college scouting Matt Terpening and general manager Chris Ballard discuss what they saw in defensive end Kwity Paye, the No. 21 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Philip Rivers Named PWFA 2021 Good Guy Award Winner
Rivers was recognized by the Pro Football Writers of America for helping reporters do their jobs.
Why Kylen Granson's SMU Coaches Believe Colts' TE Can 'Break That Trend'
Tight ends often have a steep learning curve upon entering the NFL. But Kylen Granson's college coaches believe he's well prepared to tackle that challenge.
Colts Mailbag: Where Does Jacob Eason Stand in Backup Quarterback Competition?
In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about Jacob Eason, Carson Wentz, Dayo Odeyingbo and Sam Tevi.
FAN SURVEY: We Want Your Opinion!
Do you listen to the Colts podcast or any of the radio shows on Colts.com? We want to know what you think!
In Case You Missed It: May 28-June 3
Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
Colts Friday Fun Fact: Jack Doyle, Home State Hero
This week's Friday Fun Fact looks at where Jack Doyle ranks among Indiana natives to play for the Colts.
Inside Football With Rick Venturi: Carson Wentz's Offseason; Pressure To Produce on Kwity Paye
Colts Sign Draft Picks Kylen Granson, Sam Ehlinger
The Colts' entire 2021 NFL Draft class is now under contract.
Colts Sign Two-Time Pro Bowl Left Tackle Eric Fisher
The Colts signed longtime Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher on Wednesday.
Colts Sign DT Antwaun Woods
The Colts added to their defensive line with former Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Antwaun Woods.
Colts Waive LB Anthony Butler
The Colts waived undrafted free agent linebacker Anthony Butler on Tuesday.
Colts Sign 5 2021 NFL Draft Picks
The Colts announced Thursday the signing of five of their 2021 NFL Draft picks.
Colts Sign 5 Undrafted Free Agents
The Colts signed WR Tarik Black, LB Anthony Butler, RB Deon Jackson, LB Isaiah Kaufusi and WR Tyler Vaughns on Thursday.
Mo Alie-Cox Re-signs With Colts As Restricted Free Agent
Tight end Mo Alie-Cox signed his RFA tender on Monday.
Colts Release RB Paul Perkins
The Colts made a roster move Monday, releasing running back Paul Perkins.
Colts Exercise Quenton Nelson's Fifth-Year Option
The Colts exercised Quenton Nelson's fifth-year option on Wednesday, an expected move that locks the three-time All-Pro into Indianapolis for the 2022 season.
Colts Waive Elijah Nkansah, Austin Rehkow, Casey Tucker
The Indianapolis Colts today waived tackle Elijah Nkansah, punter Austin Rehkow and tackle Casey Tucker.
Zach Pascal, George Odum Re-Sign As Restricted Free Agents
Pascal and Odum, both restricted free agents, signed their tenders on Monday, locking them back into the Colts in 2021.
Colts Re-Sign CB T.J. Carrie
Carrie played in 15 games and had two interceptions for the Colts in 2020.
Behind The Scenes: Colts Suited Up
See your favorite Indianapolis Colts players put on their uniforms for the first time ahead of the 2021 season.
Colts' 2021 Skills Camp With DeForest Buckner
Look back at the Indianapolis Colts 2021 skills camp as all-pro defensive lineman DeForest Buckner works with youth football participants.
2021 Offseason: June 3rd Practice
The Colts returned to the practice field for Phase 3, Week 2 of their offseason program on Thursday, June 3rd.
2021 Offseason: June 2nd Practice
The Colts returned to the practice field for Phase 3, Week 2 of their offseason program on Wednesday, June 2nd.
2021 Offseason: June 1st Practice
The Colts returned to the practice field for Phase 3, Week 2 of their offseason program on Tuesday, June 1st.
2021 OTAs: Day 8
The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up the second and final week of OTAs on Thursday.
Best Of Adam Vinatieri
Following the announcement of his retirement, take a look back at Adam Vinatieri's career with the Indianapolis Colts.
2021 OTAs: Day 7
The Indianapolis Colts returned to the field for their seventh practice during OTAs.
First Look: Colts 2021 Cheer Squad
Get your first look at the Indianapolis Colts 2021 Cheer Squad in action during their Final Showcase.
2021 OTAs: Day 6
The Indianapolis Colts returned to the field for their sixth practice of OTAs.
Colts Hit The Field For Week 2 Of OTAs
The Indianapolis Colts were back on the field to begin Week 2 of OTAs.
2021 OTAs: Day 4
The Indianapolis Colts were back on the field for their fourth practice of OTAs.
