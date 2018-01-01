Colts Home | Indianapolis Colts - www.colts.com

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week

In Case You Missed It: June 4-10

In Case You Missed It: June 4-10

Through The Scouts' Eye: Dayo Odeyingbo

Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown, assistant director of college scouting Matt Terpening and general manager Chris Ballard discuss what they saw in defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, the team's second round pick (No. 54 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Through The Scouts' Eye: Kwity Paye

Colts area scout Chad Henry, assistant director of college scouting Matt Terpening and general manager Chris Ballard discuss what they saw in defensive end Kwity Paye, the No. 21 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Philip Rivers Named PWFA 2021 Good Guy Award Winner

Rivers was recognized by the Pro Football Writers of America for helping reporters do their jobs. 

Why Kylen Granson's SMU Coaches Believe Colts' TE Can 'Break That Trend'

Tight ends often have a steep learning curve upon entering the NFL. But Kylen Granson's college coaches believe he's well prepared to tackle that challenge. 

Colts Mailbag: Where Does Jacob Eason Stand in Backup Quarterback Competition?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about Jacob Eason, Carson Wentz, Dayo Odeyingbo and Sam Tevi. 

FAN SURVEY: We Want Your Opinion!

Do you listen to the Colts podcast or any of the radio shows on Colts.com? We want to know what you think!

In Case You Missed It: May 28-June 3

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week

Colts Friday Fun Fact: Jack Doyle, Home State Hero

This week's Friday Fun Fact looks at where Jack Doyle ranks among Indiana natives to play for the Colts. 

Colts' Kwity Paye Making Strong First Impression: 'He Has Just Been Outstanding'

Kwity Paye arrived in Indianapolis just over a month ago but has already drawn rave reviews for his work on and off the field. 
Colts One-On-One: DeForest Buckner

Inside Football With Rick Venturi: Carson Wentz's Offseason; Pressure To Produce on Kwity Paye

Official Podcast: ESPN's Mike Wells On Julio Jones To Titans, Roster Breakdown

Last Word: Matt Eberflus and Marcus Brady

Colts One-On-One: Nyheim Hines

Matt Eberflus Conference Call: Approach To 2021 Season

Marcus Brady Conference Call: First Impressions Of Carson Wentz

Official Podcast: 1070 The Fan's Kevin Bowen

Overtime: Wrapping Up 2021 OTAs

Last Word: Off-Season Storylines, OTA Takeaways

Frank Reich Conference Call: Wrapping Up OTAs

Conference Call: Carson Wentz, Kwity Paye, Nyheim Hines and Kemoko Turay

Official Podcast: Anthony Castonzo On Life After Football

Conference Call: Michael Pittman Jr, Khari Willis, Zach Pascal, T.J. Carrie and Jacob Eason

Conference Call: Julian Blackmon, Mark Glowinski, Tyquan Lewis, Ben Banogu and Marvell Tell

Last Word: Robert Mathis On Ring Of Honor Induction

Colts Sign Draft Picks Kylen Granson, Sam Ehlinger

The Colts' entire 2021 NFL Draft class is now under contract. 
Colts Sign K Eddy Pineiro

The Colts signed former Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro.
Colts Waive CB Roderic Teamer

The Indianapolis Colts today waived cornerback Roderic Teamer.
Colts Sign Two-Time Pro Bowl Left Tackle Eric Fisher

The Colts signed longtime Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher on Wednesday. 
Colts Waive OG Sam Jones

The Colts waived offensive guard Sam Jones on Wednesday. 
Colts Sign DT Antwaun Woods

The Colts added to their defensive line with former Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Antwaun Woods. 
Colts Waive LB Anthony Butler

The Colts waived undrafted free agent linebacker Anthony Butler on Tuesday. 
Colts Sign 5 2021 NFL Draft Picks

The Colts announced Thursday the signing of five of their 2021 NFL Draft picks.
Colts Sign 5 Undrafted Free Agents

The Colts signed WR Tarik Black, LB Anthony Butler, RB Deon Jackson, LB Isaiah Kaufusi and WR Tyler Vaughns on Thursday. 
Mo Alie-Cox Re-signs With Colts As Restricted Free Agent

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox signed his RFA tender on Monday. 
Colts Release RB Paul Perkins

The Colts made a roster move Monday, releasing running back Paul Perkins. 
Colts Exercise Quenton Nelson's Fifth-Year Option

The Colts exercised Quenton Nelson's fifth-year option on Wednesday, an expected move that locks the three-time All-Pro into Indianapolis for the 2022 season. 
Colts Waive Elijah Nkansah, Austin Rehkow, Casey Tucker

The Indianapolis Colts today waived tackle Elijah Nkansah, punter Austin Rehkow and tackle Casey Tucker.
Zach Pascal, George Odum Re-Sign As Restricted Free Agents

Pascal and Odum, both restricted free agents, signed their tenders on Monday, locking them back into the Colts in 2021. 
Colts Re-Sign CB T.J. Carrie

Carrie played in 15 games and had two interceptions for the Colts in 2020. 
Colts Re-Sign DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, Sign S Sean Davis & G Chris Reed

The Colts made three roster moves on Thursday, including bringing back defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad. 
Behind The Scenes: Colts Suited Up

See your favorite Indianapolis Colts players put on their uniforms for the first time ahead of the 2021 season.
Colts' 2021 Skills Camp With DeForest Buckner 

Look back at the Indianapolis Colts 2021 skills camp as all-pro defensive lineman DeForest Buckner works with youth football participants.
2021 Offseason: June 3rd Practice

The Colts returned to the practice field for Phase 3, Week 2 of their offseason program on Thursday, June 3rd.
2021 Offseason: June 2nd Practice

The Colts returned to the practice field for Phase 3, Week 2 of their offseason program on Wednesday, June 2nd.
2021 Offseason: June 1st Practice

The Colts returned to the practice field for Phase 3, Week 2 of their offseason program on Tuesday, June 1st.
2021 OTAs: Day 8

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up the second and final week of OTAs on Thursday.
Best Of Adam Vinatieri

Following the announcement of his retirement, take a look back at Adam Vinatieri's career with the Indianapolis Colts.
2021 OTAs: Day 7

The Indianapolis Colts returned to the field for their seventh practice during OTAs.
First Look: Colts 2021 Cheer Squad

2021 OTAs: Day 6

The Indianapolis Colts returned to the field for their sixth practice of OTAs.
Colts Hit The Field For Week 2 Of OTAs

The Indianapolis Colts were back on the field to begin Week 2 of OTAs.
2021 Cheer Showcase

Relive all the action from the Indianapolis Colts 2021 Cheer Showcase.
2021 OTAs: Day 4

The Indianapolis Colts were back on the field for their fourth practice of OTAs.
2021 OTAs: Day 3

The Indianapolis Colts took the field for Day 3 of 2021 OTAs.
2021 OTAs: Day 2

The Indianapolis Colts are back on the field for the second day of OTAs.
2021 OTAs: Offense

Get your first look at the Indianapolis Colts 2021 offense as they take the field for day one of OTAs.
Colts Declassified - Reggie Wayne

New video by the Colts production team that covers the 2001 draft selection of Reggie Wayne instead of a MUCH needed defensive player...

Posted by Dogg63
Table - Summary
AFC SOUTH W L T PCT
Tennessee Titans xz
Titans xz
11 5 0 0.688
Indianapolis Colts xy
Colts xy
11 5 0 0.688
Houston Texans
Texans
4 12 0 0.250
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars
1 15 0 0.063
Check out the latest photos and videos featuring the Colts cheerleaders.

Get your first look at the Indianapolis Colts 2021 Cheer Squad in action during their Final Showcase.
First Look: Colts 2021 Cheer Squad

Relive all the action from the Indianapolis Colts 2021 Cheer Showcase.
2021 Cheer Showcase

The Colts Cheer 2021 finalists preparing for the Audition Final Showcase tonight at 7 pm.
2021 Cheer Finalists Workshop

Watch the finalists perform LIVE on Colts.com Monday, May 17th at 7 p.m. in the "Final Audition Showcase". They will perform group and solo dance routines before a panel of judges who will help select the final squad. Remember to follow follow Colts Cheer on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
2021 Colts Cheer Finalists

Watch the finalists perform LIVE on Colts.com Monday, May 17th at 7 p.m. in the "Final Audition Showcase". They will perform group and solo dance routines before a panel of judges who will help select the final squad.

Remember to follow follow Colts Cheer on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Remember to follow follow Colts Cheer on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
