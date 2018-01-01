Colts Home | Indianapolis Colts - www.colts.com
Colts Friday Fun Fact: Inside Jonathan Taylor's Remarkable Rookie Season
Jonathan Taylor had one of the most productive seasons for a running back in NFL history in 2020.
T.Y. Hilton Has Twitter Q&A On Carson Wentz, Colts' 2021 Season And More
Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton took questions from fans Thursday on a wide variety of topics, from his excitement about playing with Carson Wentz to how many yards he'll get in 2021 to the proper utensil with which to eat mac and cheese.
In Case You Missed It: May 14-20
Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
Colts Practice Takeaways: First Look at Carson Wentz, Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo And Kylen Granson
The Colts held four practices this week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Here's what you need to know from what players did and said over the last few days.
Colts' Parris Campbell Is Healthy, Eyes 'Fresh Start' With New Number In 2021
Parris Campbell will wear No. 1 this season as he looks to show himself as the playmaker he and the Colts believe he can be.
Colts Sign Draft Picks Kylen Granson, Sam Ehlinger
The Colts' entire 2021 NFL Draft class is now under contract.
How Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Is Focusing On Getting Better In 2021
Jonathan Taylor is looking to build on his 1,169-yard rookie season by focusing on upping his consistency and attention to detail.
No Position Switch for Quenton Nelson after Colts Sign Eric Fisher
The Colts put every option on the table to address left tackle this offseason, but never really wanted to move Quenton Nelson off left guard.
Robert Mathis To Be Inducted Into Colts Ring Of Honor Nov. 28
Indianapolis' all-time sack leader will be inducted into the Ring of Honor on Nov. 28, when the Colts play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Colts Sign Two-Time Pro Bowl Left Tackle Eric Fisher
The Colts signed longtime Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher on Wednesday.
Colts Sign DT Antwaun Woods
The Colts added to their defensive line with former Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Antwaun Woods.
Colts Waive LB Anthony Butler
The Colts waived undrafted free agent linebacker Anthony Butler on Tuesday.
Colts Sign 5 2021 NFL Draft Picks
The Colts announced Thursday the signing of five of their 2021 NFL Draft picks.
Colts Sign 5 Undrafted Free Agents
The Colts signed WR Tarik Black, LB Anthony Butler, RB Deon Jackson, LB Isaiah Kaufusi and WR Tyler Vaughns on Thursday.
Mo Alie-Cox Re-signs With Colts As Restricted Free Agent
Tight end Mo Alie-Cox signed his RFA tender on Monday.
Colts Release RB Paul Perkins
The Colts made a roster move Monday, releasing running back Paul Perkins.
Colts Exercise Quenton Nelson's Fifth-Year Option
The Colts exercised Quenton Nelson's fifth-year option on Wednesday, an expected move that locks the three-time All-Pro into Indianapolis for the 2022 season.
Colts Waive Elijah Nkansah, Austin Rehkow, Casey Tucker
The Indianapolis Colts today waived tackle Elijah Nkansah, punter Austin Rehkow and tackle Casey Tucker.
Zach Pascal, George Odum Re-Sign As Restricted Free Agents
Pascal and Odum, both restricted free agents, signed their tenders on Monday, locking them back into the Colts in 2021.
Colts Re-Sign CB T.J. Carrie
Carrie played in 15 games and had two interceptions for the Colts in 2020.
2021 OTAs: Day 4
The Indianapolis Colts were back on the field for their fourth practice of OTAs.
2021 OTAs: Offense
Get your first look at the Indianapolis Colts 2021 offense as they take the field for day one of OTAs.
2021 OTAs: Defense
Get your first look at the Indianapolis Colts 2021 defense as they take the field for day one of OTAs.
2021 Cheer Finalists Workshop
The Colts Cheer 2021 finalists preparing for the Audition Final Showcase tonight at 7 pm.
2021 Colts Cheer Finalists
Watch the finalists perform LIVE on Colts.com Monday, May 17th at 7 p.m. in the "Final Audition Showcase". They will perform group and solo dance routines before a panel of judges who will help select the final squad.
Remember to follow follow Colts Cheer on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Top Shots: 2020 Pro Bowl
Look back at the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl as Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly and Jack Doyle took the field to represent the Indianapolis Colts.
Behind The Scenes: Pat & Vinny Reveal 2021 Schedule
Go behind the scenes as former Indianapolis Colts greats Pat McAfee and Adam Vinatieri share the team's 2021 schedule.
Colts 2021 Schedule In Photos
See the Indianapolis Colts full 17-game schedule in photos ahead of the upcoming 2021 season.
Eric Fisher Signs With Colts
Get your first look at former Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl tackle Eric Fisher as he signs with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 free agency.
Top Shots: Nelly & Kelly Take Disney
Look back at the Indianapolis Colts' pro bowl offensive linemen Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly as they take on Disney World.
Antwaun Woods Signs With Colts
Get your first look at defensive tackle Antwaun Woods after he signs with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 free agency.
Top Shots: 2020 New Uniform Photoshoot
Look back at the Indianapolis Colts new uniform photo shoot from the 2020 season.
2021 Rookie Minicamp: Saturday
Get a look at the Colts 2021 rookie class on the field as they take part in minicamp.
Cheer Throwback: 2019 Cheer Showcase
Take a look back at the best moments from the 2019 Indianapolis Colts Cheer Showcase.