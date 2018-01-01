Colts Home | Indianapolis Colts - www.colts.com

Jonathan Taylor had one of the most productive seasons for a running back in NFL history in 2020.

Colts Friday Fun Fact: Inside Jonathan Taylor's Remarkable Rookie Season

Latest News

T.Y. Hilton Has Twitter Q&A On Carson Wentz, Colts' 2021 Season And More

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton took questions from fans Thursday on a wide variety of topics, from his excitement about playing with Carson Wentz to how many yards he'll get in 2021 to the proper utensil with which to eat mac and cheese. 

In Case You Missed It: May 14-20

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week

Colts Practice Takeaways: First Look at Carson Wentz, Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo And Kylen Granson

The Colts held four practices this week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Here's what you need to know from what players did and said over the last few days. 

Colts' Parris Campbell Is Healthy, Eyes 'Fresh Start' With New Number In 2021

Parris Campbell will wear No. 1 this season as he looks to show himself as the playmaker he and the Colts believe he can be. 

Colts Sign Draft Picks Kylen Granson, Sam Ehlinger

The Colts' entire 2021 NFL Draft class is now under contract. 

How Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Is Focusing On Getting Better In 2021

Jonathan Taylor is looking to build on his 1,169-yard rookie season by focusing on upping his consistency and attention to detail. 

No Position Switch for Quenton Nelson after Colts Sign Eric Fisher

The Colts put every option on the table to address left tackle this offseason, but never really wanted to move Quenton Nelson off left guard. 

Robert Mathis To Be Inducted Into Colts Ring Of Honor Nov. 28

Indianapolis' all-time sack leader will be inducted into the Ring of Honor on Nov. 28, when the Colts play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

2021 Colts Free Agent Tracker

Check back here for a comprehensive, up-to-date look at the status of the Indianapolis Colts' 2021 free agents, as well as the latest on the team's additional free agent signings.
Roster Moves

news

news

Colts Sign K Eddy Pineiro

The Colts signed former Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro.
news

Colts Waive CB Roderic Teamer

The Indianapolis Colts today waived cornerback Roderic Teamer.
news

Colts Sign Two-Time Pro Bowl Left Tackle Eric Fisher

The Colts signed longtime Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher on Wednesday. 
news

Colts Waive OG Sam Jones

The Colts waived offensive guard Sam Jones on Wednesday. 
news

Colts Sign DT Antwaun Woods

The Colts added to their defensive line with former Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Antwaun Woods. 
news

Colts Waive LB Anthony Butler

The Colts waived undrafted free agent linebacker Anthony Butler on Tuesday. 
news

Colts Sign 5 2021 NFL Draft Picks

The Colts announced Thursday the signing of five of their 2021 NFL Draft picks.
news

Colts Sign 5 Undrafted Free Agents

The Colts signed WR Tarik Black, LB Anthony Butler, RB Deon Jackson, LB Isaiah Kaufusi and WR Tyler Vaughns on Thursday. 
news

Mo Alie-Cox Re-signs With Colts As Restricted Free Agent

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox signed his RFA tender on Monday. 
news

Colts Release RB Paul Perkins

The Colts made a roster move Monday, releasing running back Paul Perkins. 
news

Colts Exercise Quenton Nelson's Fifth-Year Option

The Colts exercised Quenton Nelson's fifth-year option on Wednesday, an expected move that locks the three-time All-Pro into Indianapolis for the 2022 season. 
news

Colts Waive Elijah Nkansah, Austin Rehkow, Casey Tucker

The Indianapolis Colts today waived tackle Elijah Nkansah, punter Austin Rehkow and tackle Casey Tucker.
news

Zach Pascal, George Odum Re-Sign As Restricted Free Agents

Pascal and Odum, both restricted free agents, signed their tenders on Monday, locking them back into the Colts in 2021. 
news

Colts Re-Sign CB T.J. Carrie

Carrie played in 15 games and had two interceptions for the Colts in 2020. 
news

Colts Re-Sign DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, Sign S Sean Davis & G Chris Reed

The Colts made three roster moves on Thursday, including bringing back defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad. 
Photo Galleries

gallery

2021 OTAs: Day 4

The Indianapolis Colts were back on the field for their fourth practice of OTAs.
gallery

2021 OTAs: Day 3

The Indianapolis Colts took the field for Day 3 of 2021 OTAs.
gallery

2021 OTAs: Day 2

The Indianapolis Colts are back on the field for the second day of OTAs.
gallery

2021 OTAs: Offense

Get your first look at the Indianapolis Colts 2021 offense as they take the field for day one of OTAs.
gallery

2021 OTAs: Defense

Get your first look at the Indianapolis Colts 2021 defense as they take the field for day one of OTAs.
gallery

gallery

gallery

Top Shots: 2020 Pro Bowl

Look back at the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl as Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly and Jack Doyle took the field to represent the Indianapolis Colts.
gallery

Behind The Scenes: Pat & Vinny Reveal 2021 Schedule

Go behind the scenes as former Indianapolis Colts greats Pat McAfee and Adam Vinatieri share the team's 2021 schedule.
gallery

Colts 2021 Schedule In Photos

See the Indianapolis Colts full 17-game schedule in photos ahead of the upcoming 2021 season.
gallery

Eric Fisher Signs With Colts

Get your first look at former Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl tackle Eric Fisher as he signs with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 free agency.
gallery

Top Shots: Nelly & Kelly Take Disney

Look back at the Indianapolis Colts' pro bowl offensive linemen Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly as they take on Disney World.
gallery

Antwaun Woods Signs With Colts

Get your first look at defensive tackle Antwaun Woods after he signs with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 free agency.
gallery

Top Shots: 2020 New Uniform Photoshoot

Look back at the Indianapolis Colts new uniform photo shoot from the 2020 season.
gallery

2021 Rookie Minicamp: Saturday 

Get a look at the Colts 2021 rookie class on the field as they take part in minicamp.
gallery

2021 Rookie Dinner At Lucas Oil Stadium

See the Indianapolis Colts rookies on the home field for the first time as they take part in rookie dinner at Lucas Oil Stadium
STANDINGS

Table - Summary
AFC SOUTH W L T PCT
Tennessee Titans xz
Titans xz
11 5 0 0.688
Indianapolis Colts xy
Colts xy
11 5 0 0.688
Houston Texans
Texans
4 12 0 0.250
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars
1 15 0 0.063
View Full Standings

Radio and Podcasts

audio

Last Word: Robert Mathis On Ring Of Honor Induction

audio

Overtime: AFC South Tour

audio

Conference Call: Kenny Moore, Bobby Okereke, Parris Campbell and Braden Smith

audio

Official Podcast: Former Colts Center and Ring of Honor Member Jeff Saturday

audio

Conference Call: Darius Leonard, Jonathan Taylor and Jack Doyle

audio

Conference Call: Ryan Kelly, Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner and T.Y. Hilton

audio

Frank Reich Conference Call: First Day of OTAs

audio

Last Word: Eric Fisher, 2021 Schedule Breakdown

audio

Colts One-On-One: Kylen Granson

audio

Conference Call: Eric Fisher

audio

Overtime: Colts 2021 Schedule

audio

Official Podcast: Former Colts Offensive Lineman Ryan Diem

audio

Draft Expert: Charlie Campbell

audio

Last Work: Eric Edholm On Colts' 2021 Draft Class

audio

Rookie Mini Camp Conference Call: Will Fries, Dayo Odeyingbo And Mike Strachan

audio

Inside Football With Rick Venturi: 2021 Draft Class

Cheerleaders

Check out the latest photos and videos featuring the Colts cheerleaders.

Cheerleaders

The Colts Cheer 2021 finalists preparing for the Audition Final Showcase tonight at 7 pm.
gallery

gallery

