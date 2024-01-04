Colts Mailbag: D-line vs. Texans' O-line, rushing success at Lucas Oil Stadium, zooming out on 2023 playoff push

Brandon Smith, Jenison, Mich.: Why have the Colts had so much more success on the ground at home versus away? Headed in to week 17, they average only 81.3 rush yards outside of Lucas Oil (3rd worst!), but an astounding 149.7 at home (6th best). Will this be an advantage heading into Week 18? Or is it simply coincidence?

JJ Stankevitz: Great question here. The Colts only went under 130 rushing yards at Lucas Oil Stadium once – in Week 1, without Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss – and in their last three home games (all wins) rushed for 155, 170 and 134 yards.

On a per-play basis, the Colts have averaged over four yards per carry in every home game after Week 1, including going over 4.5 yards per carry in five of their last six home games.

Meanwhile on the road, the Colts have hit at least 4.0 yards per rush twice (Week 2, 5.5; Week 3, 4.0).

This is probably more a coincidence or small sample size thing than anything else – the Colts have faced five of the NFL's top 10 rushing defenses (New England, Houston, Tennessee, Jacksonville and Atlanta) away from Lucas Oil Stadium and only had success against the Texans. Although then again, the Colts ran all over the Titans and No. 5 rushing defense Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, while struggling to run the ball against the No. 31 Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.