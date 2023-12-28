Colts Mailbag: Mentality vs. Raiders, blitzes, next men up in AFC playoff race

Jimmy Featherson, Indianapolis: Seeing how well our defense plays when utilizing blitzes, why doesn't Gus Bradley call them more frequently?

JJ Stankevitz: I've got this question quite a bit, and you're not wrong about the Colts' success when blitzing: Only the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs are allowing fewer yards per play when blitzing than the Colts (4.1), but only the San Francisco 49ers have blitzed on fewer plays than the Colts (172).

But that does not mean more blitzes would equal more success for the Colts' defense. Bradley's defense has, for years, been predicated on rushing four and playing good coverage with seven defenders on the back end while using blitzes sparingly – but making those blitzes count. That strategy has worked for Bradley for over a decade.

And specifically looking at last week's loss to the Falcons, or even back to the Week 14 loss to the Bengals, blitzing more wouldn't have made much of a difference. The Colts' issues in those losses were more about missed tackles and execution on plays to running backs in space.

"I think we had a couple issues in the game (at Atlanta) – one is that we missed a tremendous amount of tackles," Bradley said. "Too many tackles, and it was from all position groups, really – D-line, linebackers, defensive backs.

"Now, we went in probably with more in our package, more checks in our package, than any week. They did some good things. They did some tempo on us, and at times we didn't execute some of the calls, based on the tempo. There were some check-with-me's our there based on what they were in. You can put that part on me. Sometimes – here it is, a tempo situation, let's just line up and play. We had a couple check-with-me's in tempo where we didn't play fast. I think as you look through the whole game, that was our issue.