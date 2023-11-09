Colts Mailbag

Presented by

Colts Mailbag: Josh Downs' Week 10 status, Alec Pierce's outlook, Patriots' 2023 struggles

The Colts mailbag is back for Week 10 with questions on if Josh Downs could play this weekend, Alec Pierce's season to date and how the Colts can beat the Patriots on Sunday in Frankfurt. 

Nov 09, 2023 at 11:19 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

APMB

The Colts Mailbag is back! Colts.com readers can submit their questions to have a chance of them being answered in our Mailbag series.

Missed out this week? Not a problem — you can submit your question(s) for the next Colts Mailbag by clicking here. I'll also be checking the comments on our Official Colts Podcast YouTube page and will answer some listener questions in here, too.

Let's get after this week's questions:

Stan Scherer, Fort Wayne, Ind.: What is the status of Josh Downs, will he be ready to play this weekend?

JJ Stankevitz: Downs left the Colts' Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter with a knee injury and did not return, and he did not practice Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. He initially sustained the injury during practice last week. 

Keep an eye out here on Colts.com and the Colts App Thursday and Friday for practice participation updates on Downs. I'll have game status designations – no status, questionable, doubtful or out – from Frankfurt on Friday. We'll keep an eye on Downs as well as three other players who did not practice Wednesday: CB JuJu Brents (quad), LB Zaire Franklin (knee) and TE Drew Ogletree (foot). Right tackle Braden Smith (hip/wrist) practiced in full on Wednesday, so we'll see if he'll play for the first time since Week 6 on Sunday in Germany.

Michael Holcomb, Lagrange, Ind.: I been a devoted Colts fan since 1965. My question is what's going on with Alec Pierce? There are not many targets and catches, is he not getting open?

JJ Stankevitz:Pierce is third on the Colts with 32 targets, but that total is well behind fellow wideouts Michael Pittman Jr. (86 targets) and Downs (57 targets). 

On a per-target basis, Pierce is just as productive as he was as a rookie last year (7.6 yards/target). He's averaging 14.3 yards per reception, right in line with his 14.5 yards per reception average in 2022. But he's averaging 1.9 receptions per game (down from 2.6 last year) and 27 yards per game (down from 37.1 last year). 

"He'll continue and evolve in our offense," head coach Shane Steichen said. "Week to week, you never know where the ball may go. Some weeks, it might be Pitt for 10 catches and the next week it might be Alec for eight. There's one football and shoot, we'll do everything in our power to get these guys the ball week in and week out."

Pierce didn't have a catch on two targets in the Colts' Week 9 win over the Panthers, but the game script – which, first and foremost, led the Colts to do whatever they could to avoid turnovers – didn't necessarily call for aggressive 50/50 deep balls to him. In Weeks 7 and 8, when the Colts needed to score plenty of points to keep up with their opposition, Pierce caught six of eight targets for 94 yards. 

So we'll see as the season goes on if Pierce gets more targets and receptions. But also don't discount what his presence on the field does for the rest of the Colts' offense, even if he isn't getting the ball at a high rate. 

"He can take the top off the defense, and they have to respect that because he can run," Downs said. "I would say just having him out there allows us to clear it out a little bit."

John Rozenek, Smithfield, Ohio: What little I've seen of Anthony Richardson, one can't help but be impressed with his raw talent and to be excited for the future. However, I am somewhat concerned about the number and severity of injuries that he has sustained in a little over three games total. I've seen some quarterbacks take some real shots and be sacked numerous times this year and in the past, yet few were knocked out of games and sustained as many injuries, in as little playing time, as AR has had. Is he just unlucky or should we be concerned over his injury history with so few minutes played.

JJ Stankevitz: This is probably a better question for the offseason, but since Steichen said Richardson will be back with the Colts this week, we'll take a look at it.

The Colts this offseason will have discussions about how to better protect Richardson, and how he can better protect himself, going forward. 

"We'll cross that bridge next year when we get there," Steichen said. "But again, one of the things that makes him really good is a runner. A lot of those guys around the league that run and make plays – that's what helps your offense."

Steichen said the Colts and Richardson will "turn over every stone" when it comes to identifying ways to keep the 2023 No. 4 overall pick on the field. 

The good news here is the Colts saw plenty of good things from Richardson when he was on the field – "he was playing really good football," Steichen said – and, once the offseason hits, those discussions will be about how to keep a promising player healthy.

"It's disappointing, we all know that," Steichen said. "But he's going to learn from this, he's going to grow and he's going to get better from it."

John Patton Jr., Muncie, Ind.: How easy will it be to get the win in Germany?

JJ Stankevitz: I assume this question got asked because the Colts' opponent in Frankfurt is 2-7 and has the NFL's No. 31 scoring offense (15 points/game) and No. 26 scoring defense (25.3 points/game). Take the logos off the helmets and don't look at who's on the sideline and fans might be inclined to think this game is "easy."

Of course, you can't do any of that – not when it's Bill Belichick, and not when it's the New England Patriots. The Patriots' point differential of -93 is currently the franchise's worst since 1992; in Belichick's tenure (2000-present), New England has had two seasons with fewer than eight wins (2000, 2020). The Patriots, from 2001-2021, did not have a single season in which they finished outside the top 10 in either scoring offense or scoring defense. Last year, New England was 17th in scoring offense and 11th in scoring defense. 

But again: This is a team coached by Belichick, who Steichen said this week he regards as "the best to ever do it." Outside of clunkers against the Dallas Cowboys (a 38-3 loss) and New Orleans Saints (34-0), the Patriots have kept most of their games close – a seven-point loss to the Miami Dolphins, a four-point win over the Buffalo Bills, a five-point loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, a five-point win over the New York Jets, etc. 

Don't let the record and point differential fool you: Playing the Patriots is never easy, and will never be easy, so long as arguably the greatest coach of all time is pulling the strings on the opposing sideline. 

"Just being on the opposite sideline watching what he does over his career is phenomenal," Steichen said. "Just what he does, he's always switching things up. He's a brilliant coach, a ton of respect for the guy. He's been doing it at the highest level and has been the best doing it for I don't know, the last three decades? Whatever it's been. But just a ton of respect for what he does on a weekly basis. Every week he gets his team ready to go."

Behind the Scenes: Colts at Panthers

Check out behind-the-scenes photos from the Colts versus Panthers matchup at Bank of America Stadium.

2023 Behind the Scenes-110723-CAR
1 / 45
9 WR Juwann Winfree
2 / 45

9 WR Juwann Winfree

© Indianapolis Colts
43 S Trevor Denbow, 83 TE Kylen Granson, 85 TE Andrew Ogletree, 28 RB Jonathan Taylor, 73 T Blake Freeland, 21 RB Zack Moss, 27 RB Trey Sermon
3 / 45

43 S Trevor Denbow, 83 TE Kylen Granson, 85 TE Andrew Ogletree, 28 RB Jonathan Taylor, 73 T Blake Freeland, 21 RB Zack Moss, 27 RB Trey Sermon

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II, 53 LB Shaquille Leonard, 94 DE Tyquan Lewis, 99 DT DeForest Buckner
4 / 45

23 CB Kenny Moore II, 53 LB Shaquille Leonard, 94 DE Tyquan Lewis, 99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner, 11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers, 85 TE Andrew Ogletree
5 / 45

99 DT DeForest Buckner, 11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers, 85 TE Andrew Ogletree

© Indianapolis Colts
25 CB Rodney Thomas II
6 / 45

25 CB Rodney Thomas II

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II, 53 LB Shaquille Leonard, 94 DE Tyquan Lewis, 99 DT DeForest Buckner
7 / 45

23 CB Kenny Moore II, 53 LB Shaquille Leonard, 94 DE Tyquan Lewis, 99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II, 53 LB Shaquille Leonard, 94 DE Tyquan Lewis, 99 DT DeForest Buckner
8 / 45

23 CB Kenny Moore II, 53 LB Shaquille Leonard, 94 DE Tyquan Lewis, 99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
9 / 45

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
52 DE Samson Ebukam
10 / 45

52 DE Samson Ebukam

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
11 / 45

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
12 / 45

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II, 53 LB Shaquille Leonard, 94 DE Tyquan Lewis, 99 DT DeForest Buckner
13 / 45

23 CB Kenny Moore II, 53 LB Shaquille Leonard, 94 DE Tyquan Lewis, 99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Zack Moss
14 / 45

21 RB Zack Moss

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Shaquille Leonard
15 / 45

53 LB Shaquille Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
16 / 45

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
92 DE Jake Martin
17 / 45

92 DE Jake Martin

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger, 10 QB Gardner Minshew
18 / 45

4 QB Sam Ehlinger, 10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
9 WR Juwann Winfree, 83 TE Kylen Granson, 6 WR Isaiah McKenzie, 27 RB Trey Sermon
19 / 45

9 WR Juwann Winfree, 83 TE Kylen Granson, 6 WR Isaiah McKenzie, 27 RB Trey Sermon

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Shaquille Leonard
20 / 45

53 LB Shaquille Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
51 DE Kwity Paye
21 / 45

51 DE Kwity Paye

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
22 / 45

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
23 / 45

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
24 / 45

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
25 / 45

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
9 WR Juwann Winfree, 83 TE Kylen Granson, 6 WR Isaiah McKenzie, 27 RB Trey Sermon
26 / 45

9 WR Juwann Winfree, 83 TE Kylen Granson, 6 WR Isaiah McKenzie, 27 RB Trey Sermon

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Shaquille Leonard
27 / 45

53 LB Shaquille Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
28 / 45

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
95 DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, 85 TE Andrew Ogletree
29 / 45

95 DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, 85 TE Andrew Ogletree

© Indianapolis Colts
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox, 95 DT Adetomiwa Adebawore
30 / 45

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox, 95 DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II, Ron Milus Defensive Backs
31 / 45

23 CB Kenny Moore II, Ron Milus Defensive Backs

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Zack Moss
32 / 45

21 RB Zack Moss

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner, 94 DE Tyquan Lewis
33 / 45

99 DT DeForest Buckner, 94 DE Tyquan Lewis

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Shaquille Leonard
34 / 45

53 LB Shaquille Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Shaquille Leonard
35 / 45

53 LB Shaquille Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew, 86 TE Will Mallory
36 / 45

10 QB Gardner Minshew, 86 TE Will Mallory

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor, 81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
37 / 45

28 RB Jonathan Taylor, 81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
56 G Quenton Nelson, 65 G Josh Sills, 93 DT Eric Johnson, 79 T Bernhard Raimann, 95 DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, 78 C Ryan Kelly, 62 C Wesley French, 64 G Arlington Hambright, 59 LB Cameron McGrone, 75 G Will Fries
38 / 45

56 G Quenton Nelson, 65 G Josh Sills, 93 DT Eric Johnson, 79 T Bernhard Raimann, 95 DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, 78 C Ryan Kelly, 62 C Wesley French, 64 G Arlington Hambright, 59 LB Cameron McGrone, 75 G Will Fries

© Indianapolis Colts
96 DT Taven Bryan, 54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo, 93 DT Eric Johnson II, 95 DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, 43 S Trevor Denbow, 55 DE Isaiah Land
39 / 45

96 DT Taven Bryan, 54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo, 93 DT Eric Johnson II, 95 DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, 43 S Trevor Denbow, 55 DE Isaiah Land

© Indianapolis Colts
79 T Bernhard Raimann, 56 G Quenton Nelson
40 / 45

79 T Bernhard Raimann, 56 G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
41 / 45

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
62 C Wesley French
42 / 45

62 C Wesley French

© Indianapolis Colts
85 TE Andrew Ogletree
43 / 45

85 TE Andrew Ogletree

© Indianapolis Colts
83 TE Kylen Granson
44 / 45

83 TE Kylen Granson

© Indianapolis Colts
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
45 / 45

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: Dispelling myths on runs up the middle and tight ends; where Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss rank in NFL's best running back duos

The Colts mailbag is back for Week 9 with questions on why the Colts run the ball up the middle so much and if Shane Steichen is targeting his tight ends enough in the passing game. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Officiating in Browns game, options at cornerback, avoiding turnovers on offense

The Colts mailbag is back for Week 8 with questions on the end of last week's loss to the Cleveland Browns, if the team could add a cornerback with JuJu Brents banged up and what Shane Steichen and Gardner Minshew are doing to cut down on turnovers. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss on the field at the same time, locker room vibes heading into Week 7

The Colts mailbag is back for Week 7 with questions on how the Colts can use Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss on the field at the same time and what the mood is at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center heading into Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss and what's next at running back

The Colts mailbag is back for Week 6 with questions on how the Colts will handle touches for Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss going forward. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Anthony Richardson stats to watch, Jonathan Taylor's return, what's next at cornerback with Dallis Flowers out

The Colts mailbag is back for Week 5 with questions on Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor and if the team will look outside for a replacement for Dallis Flowers. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Matt Gay's impact on offense, Anthony Richardson's Week 4 status, Gus Bradley's defense

The Colts mailbag is back for Week 4 with questions on how Matt Gay impacts the way Shane Steichen calls plays, the direction Gus Bradley's defense is trending and more ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Colts Mailbag: NFL power rankings, Anthony Richardson update, Shaquille Leonard's impact on defense

The Colts mailbag is back for Week 3 with questions on the NFL landscape, Anthony Richardson's status and more ahead of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Fourth quarter defense, Shane Steichen going for it on 4th down, Anthony Richardson's outlook for Week 2

The Colts mailbag is back for Week 2 with questions on Anthony Richardson, Shane Steichen, the NFL landscape and what to expect from Gus Bradley's defense late in games. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Grover Stewart, Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce, plus Anthony Richardson's mobility

The Colts Mailbag is back for the 2023 season with questions on how Anthony Richardson's mobility will impact the offensive line, what to look for from the team's top returning wide receivers and more ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Breakout Year 3 players, quarterbacks, wide receiver depth chart

The Colts Mailbag is back with questions on the team's 2021 draft picks, Anthony Richardson's relationship with Jonathan Taylor, where Josh Downs sits on the Colts' wide receiver depth chart and more as we hit the middle of OTAs. 
news

Colts Mailbag: NFL Draft preview, positions of need, Nick Cross

The Colts Mailbag is back! Ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, we took questions on, well, mostly the 2023 NFL Draft. 
Advertising