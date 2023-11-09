Colts Mailbag: Josh Downs' Week 10 status, Alec Pierce's outlook, Patriots' 2023 struggles

John Patton Jr., Muncie, Ind.: How easy will it be to get the win in Germany?

JJ Stankevitz: I assume this question got asked because the Colts' opponent in Frankfurt is 2-7 and has the NFL's No. 31 scoring offense (15 points/game) and No. 26 scoring defense (25.3 points/game). Take the logos off the helmets and don't look at who's on the sideline and fans might be inclined to think this game is "easy."

Of course, you can't do any of that – not when it's Bill Belichick, and not when it's the New England Patriots. The Patriots' point differential of -93 is currently the franchise's worst since 1992; in Belichick's tenure (2000-present), New England has had two seasons with fewer than eight wins (2000, 2020). The Patriots, from 2001-2021, did not have a single season in which they finished outside the top 10 in either scoring offense or scoring defense. Last year, New England was 17th in scoring offense and 11th in scoring defense.

But again: This is a team coached by Belichick, who Steichen said this week he regards as "the best to ever do it." Outside of clunkers against the Dallas Cowboys (a 38-3 loss) and New Orleans Saints (34-0), the Patriots have kept most of their games close – a seven-point loss to the Miami Dolphins, a four-point win over the Buffalo Bills, a five-point loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, a five-point win over the New York Jets, etc.

Don't let the record and point differential fool you: Playing the Patriots is never easy, and will never be easy, so long as arguably the greatest coach of all time is pulling the strings on the opposing sideline.