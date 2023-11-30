Colts Mailbag: Zack Moss' workload with Jonathan Taylor out, is it too early to talk NFL playoffs?

Comments from Tuesday's Official Colts Podcast episode on YouTube:

@anthonychurch726: In 2020 the Colts went 11-5 but still had to rely on some other teams losing just to make the playoffs.

@Flaminodad: Personally, I think we ease up on playoff talk til at least mid December We're 6-5.

@iGoldenWax: We're 6-5 (should be 7-4 but the browns paid the refs) with one of the easiest schedules and your direct completion for a wildcard on the schedule. Why should they not talk playoffs? It's 7 games away. Less fortunate teams are looking at the draft already…

JJ Stankevitz: I wanted to hit these comments, since I think they're worth digging into as the Colts sit seventh in the AFC entering Week 13. The general thought here is 10 wins should be enough to get the Colts to the playoffs.

First up, on the 2020 Colts: Yes, the Colts needed some help to make the playoffs that year – but that's hardly the norm. Since 1994, 97 teams have won exactly 10 games. Of them:

87 made the playoffs (89.7 percent)

10 missed the playoffs (10.3 percent)

The 2020 Miami Dolphins – who were in contention with the Colts – went 10-6 and missed the playoffs. They're the only 10-win team since 2016 to not make the playoffs; only one of 71 11-win teams (the 2008 New England Patriots) missed the playoffs since 1994.

The point being: If you win 10 games and miss the playoffs, chalk it up to an extremely unlucky season.