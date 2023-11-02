Colts Mailbag: Dispelling myths on runs up the middle and tight ends; where Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss rank in NFL's best running back duos

Scott Cassel, Auburn, Ind.: It seems like we continue to run the ball up the middle and continue to get blocked. Why is Shane repeating Frank's mistakes?

JJ Stankevitz: I think the issue here, Scott, is a little bit of confirmation bias – runs up the middle that go nowhere are usually more memorable, since they might feel like wasted plays when watching on TV or in the stands.

But the Colts are actually one of the NFL's best teams at running up the middle. Per Pro Football Focus, the Colts are averaging 5.0 yards per carry when running up the middle, fourth-highest in the NFL – and that's also with the fourth-most runs up the middle (77) of any team entering Week 9.

The Colts have nine explosive (10+ yard runs) up the middle, second only to the Baltimore Ravens' 10, and their 18 first down rushes up the middle are tops in the NFL.

And the Colts are getting stuffed at the line (no gain or a loss) on 14.3 percent of those runs, 13th-lowest.

Head coach Shane Steichen has called the second-most inside zone runs (101) in the NFL this season, per Pro Football Focus, and the Colts have the seventh-highest average yards per carry (4.9) on those plays in the league.

The Colts also have the most explosive (10+ yard) runs on inside zone entering Week 9 with 11, and are behind only the Philadelphia Eagles in first downs on inside zone runs (27).

And it actually isn't all that far off from what the Colts did in 2022, when they were fifth in total inside zone runs (146) and seventh in yards per carry on inside zone (4.7).

Not all inside zone runs go up the middle, of course, but it's a decent starting point.