Colts Mailbag: Shaquille Leonard being waived, Jelani Woods update, 2024 NFL Draft

Reginald Von Storch, Saugerties, N.Y.: I've been a Colt fan since they crushed the NY Giants in 1958. I just wanted to say go after Marvin Harrison Jr. If he is half as good as his dad it will be well worth having him on the team.

JJ Stankevitz: First of all, thanks for your decades of support for the Horseshoe. I wanted to take this question to more broadly answer something I've heard from some fans over the last few weeks: Why aren't the Colts tanking to get a high draft pick they can use on an elite player to pair with Anthony Richardson when he returns in 2024?

The short answer: Losing stinks. It's tough on an entire organization, let alone one with a first-year head coach who's worked diligently to instill a certain culture and belief in every player, coach and staffer member who walks through the door.

More important than losing a bunch of games to maybe get a high draft pick next year is playing meaningful games between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day, which the Colts will do in 2023. As things stand heading into Week 12, the Colts have about a 33 percent chance to make the playoffs, according to various metrics. What lies ahead is a tremendous opportunity for a young team with a first-year head coach to test itself in the thick of a playoff race, and to learn and grow from that experience in the process.

And being in that position will set the Colts up much better in 2024 than losing a lot – and I mean a lot – for a high draft pick.

Micky Wheeler, London, England: As a middle aged Colts fan and soccer player I enjoyed the article about Matt Gay. I was surprised to hear that in his rookie year he missed eight field goals and five extra points. He now seems to be one of the best kickers around. Do you have any idea what went wrong initially, and how he turned it around? Many thanks.

JJ Stankevitz: Thanks for reading, Micky. I talked to Gay about this back in March after he signed as a free agent – mentally, his rookie year in Tampa was challenging. He hadn't really encountered adversity before as a kicker, a position he only took up playing two years prior. It wasn't until he joined the Colts practice squad in 2020 that his career got back on track – he honed in on his process behind the scenes in Indianapolis, then made a name for himself with the Los Angeles Rams after they signed him during that season.