Week 17 scoreboard watching guide: Panthers, Chiefs and who to root for to improve Colts' AFC playoff odds

Sunday, 1 p.m.: Patriots (4-11) at Bills (9-6)

Best outcome for Colts: Bills loss

Impact: High (+10% chance to make the playoffs)

The Bills, even with a narrow win over the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend, are surging and feel like one of the AFC's top teams. But the Colts would own a tiebreaker over the Bills based on conference record (currently, the Colts are 6-4 against the AFC and the Bills are 5-5) if the two teams finished with the same record. As we'll get into with the Bengals, the Colts' best-case wild card scenario is having the same record as at least three other teams, which would revert the tiebreaker to conference record (unless it's the Bengals and Browns, who own head-to-head tiebreakers over the Colts, but that would only knock the Colts out of the playoffs if the Bills are the No. 5 seed at 11-6).

Sound complicated? It is.

The short version is a Bills loss in Week 17 to the Patriots or Week 18 to the Dolphins would greatly benefit the Colts.

Sunday, 1 p.m.: Dolphins (11-4) at Ravens (12-3)

Best outcome for Colts: Dolphins win

Impact: Low (<+1% chance to make the playoffs)

The Ravens can lock up the AFC North and No. 1 seed with a win; the Dolphins clinch the AFC East with a win but would still need to beat the Bills in Week 18 to secure a first-round bye. If the Ravens lose and the Browns win, the AFC North and a first-round bye would be up for grabs in Week 18, meaning the Ravens and Dolphins likely would not rest their starters against the Bengals and Bills – two teams directly in wild card contention with the Colts.

Sunday, 4:05 p.m.: Steelers (8-7) at Seahawks (8-7)

Best outcome for Colts: Steelers win

Impact: Low (+1% chance to make the playoffs)

The impact of this game will be higher if the Bengals win. Currently, the Colts hold tiebreakers over the three 8-7 teams (Houston, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati) because the Steelers and Texans own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bengals, who own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Colts, who own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Steelers and Texans.

As long as the Colts *and* Steelers (or Bills) finish with the same record as the Bengals, the Colts will make the playoffs. But if the Colts and Bengals finish with the same record, the Bengals make the playoffs based on their Week 14 win over the Colts. Which brings us to...

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.: Bengals (8-7) at Chiefs (9-6)

Best outcome for Colts: Chiefs win

Impact: Medium (+3% chance to make the playoffs)

There's more context here than the isolated probability listed above. If the Colts win, their playoff odds jump to 72 percent; if the Bengals then win, their odds drop to 65 percent. But if the Colts win and the Bengals lose, their odds go up to 75 percent. And, crucially: If the Colts win and the Bengals lose, the Colts would have a win-and-in game against the Texans in Week 18.

If the Colts and Bengals win, the Colts would need to beat the Texans and get help in Week 18. Most likely, that would come from the Titans beating the Jaguars (giving the Colts the AFC South) or the Browns beating the Bengals (giving the Colts, at least, the AFC No. 7 seed) or the Dolphins beating the Bills (giving the Colts, Bengals and Bills 10-7 records, earning the Colts the AFC No. 7 seed over the Bills).

We'll have a clearer picture of all this after Sunday's games.

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.: Chargers (5-10) at Broncos (7-8)

Best outcome for Colts: Broncos win

Impact: Low (+1% chance to make the playoffs)

The only way this game impacts the Colts is in case they need to make the playoffs with a 9-8 record, with a similarly 9-8 Broncos team jumbling things up and pushing tiebreakers to conference record, in which the Colts would still have an advantage.

The perfect weekend

Scenarios in which the Colts win and would enter Week 18 with a greater than 90 percent chance to make the playoffs: