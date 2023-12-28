Practice Notebook

Presented by

Practice Notebook: Colts' leaders shouldering more responsibility ahead of team's playoff push

At 8-7, the Colts hold the seventh seed in the AFC. If they win their final two games, they will clinch a playoff spot.

Dec 28, 2023 at 03:45 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

VL PN

Ahead of this Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Colts find themselves in a great position in terms of playoff positioning. Not only is an AFC South title well within their grasp but if they win their last two regular season games, they have a chance to clinch at least a Wild Card spot.

"You look at all the teams and you look at the side of their names and it has an 'e' because they're eliminated, right? We're not eliminated," wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne said. "So, we got a lot to play for. We got a lot in front of us. We still got a lot of points to prove. We're not supposed to be here. So, it's like, you know what? We're in a situation now where we done changed some peoples' minds. Why not add to it?"

While the excitement around the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center is strong, there is a feeling of déjà vu in the air too.

Almost exactly two years ago, the Colts found themselves in a similar situation to the one they find themselves in now. Ahead of their Week 17 game against the Raiders, they sat at 9-6 and were just two wins away from a possible playoff berth. Instead of being able to capitalize on that opportunity, they lost their next two games, which dropped their record to 9-8 and knocked them out of playoff contention.

Though the end of the 2021 campaign was a painful memory for the locker room, linebacker Zaire Franklin said he was still able to take away important lessons from that time.

"One, I would say just take it one week at a time, focus on what's in front of you and focus on the moment," Franklin said. "Don't get so caught up in what should be or what's going to be, focus on what you have in front of you. And then I mean to the same kind of point, [we] can't be thinking about what happened in the past. Obviously, we've been there, we've learned from it, we experienced it, had a whole offseason of hurt to deal with it. But we moved on. It's a new year, a new team, a new Raiders team that we're facing and we got to take advantage of this game on Sunday."

To help ensure that the team is able to do that, leaders around the locker room are stepping up now more than ever when it comes to coaching up their younger teammates. A fact that's especially true for cornerback Kenny Moore II.

With the announcement earlier this week that safety Julian Blackmon was being placed on injured reserve, which ended his regular season prematurely, Moore stands as the only player in the secondary who has started more than 25 games.

When speaking to the team's younger defensive backs, Moore's message to them is simple: It's time to grow up.

"It's not even about who you think you are or whatever the case may be," Moore said. "The standard is growing up and playing the game the right way. So, we just got to play winning football come Sunday."

As someone who's been in the playoffs 11 times, Wayne believes that a player's age or experience level should have no bearing this weekend because considering what's at stake, everyone should be anxious to get on the field and prove why this team deserves to be in the playoffs.

"If you got to motivate a player at this point and time of the season, as a staff we're doing something wrong or we got the wrong people in the locker room," Wayne said. "We shouldn't have to check your pulse right now. You got a chance to do some good things here and continue to move forward."

Thursday practice report:

Related Content

news

Practice notebook: Colts move on without Julian Blackmon, Michael Pittman Jr. update

The Colts on Tuesday placed safety Julian Blackmon on injured reserve, ending his regular season. 
news

Practice Notebook: Jonathan Taylor fully participates again, discusses thumb surgery 

Taylor was listed as a full participant in his first full practice since undergoing surgery on a ligament in his thumb following the Colts' Week 12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Practice Notebook: Status updates on Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss ahead of Week 16 game vs. Falcons

When injuries took Moss and Pittman out of the Colts Week 15 game, the Colts called upon wide receiver D.J. Montgomery and running backs Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson to fill their spots. The trio combined for 215 scrimmage yards.
news

Practice Notebook: Colts emphasizing explosiveness as they look to get run game back on track

The Colts had 32 explosive runs through the first 12 weeks of the season, per PFF. In the last two games they've only had one.
news

Practice Notebook: Early injury updates on JuJu Brents, T.J. Watt and more ahead of critical Colts-Steelers Week 15 matchup

The winner of Saturday's Colts-Steelers game will have a key advantage in a crowded AFC playoff race. 
news

Practice Notebook: Colts' secondary ready to step up ahead of 'statement game' versus Cincinnati Bengals

After running through a gauntlet of stout wide receivers this season, the Colts' secondary now have their sights set on the Bengals' trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins.
news

Practice Notebook: Grover Stewart, with no limitations, returns to Colts defensive line for Week 14

Stewart re-joins a defensive line that enters Week 14's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals second in the NFL with 42 sacks. 
news

Practice Notebook: 'Next man up' buy-in fueling Colts' playoff push

Every team has a next man up mentality, but few teams have bought into it more than the 2023 Colts. 
news

Practice Notebook: With Jonathan Taylor out, Colts confident Zack Moss can get the job done – again

Moss enters Week 13 10th in the NFL in rushing yards and ninth among running backs in yards per carry. 
news

Practice Notebook: Facing a 'heck of a challenge' with Buccaneers coming to town, Colts secondary is ready to step up

So far this season, the Colts are 1-4 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The last home game they won came in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Practice Notebook: After Colts waive Shaquille Leonard, locker room vibes center on 'It's a tough business, but we gotta keep moving forward'

The Colts began preparing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – and adjusting to their reality with Shaquille Leonard no longer here – on Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising