Practice Notebook: Colts emphasizing explosiveness as they look to get run game back on track

The Colts had 32 explosive runs through the first 12 weeks of the season, per PFF. In the last two games they've only had one.

Dec 13, 2023 at 03:47 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

1213 Practice Notebook

For much of the season, the run game has been a strength for the Colts.

Through their first 12 weeks of 2023, they averaged 121.4 rushing yards per game and 4.3 yards per carry, which both ranked top-13 in the NFL.

However, over the last two games, there has been a noticeable drop-off in production. Against the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals, the team combined for 101 rushing yards.

While it would be easy to blame the lack of production on Jonathan Taylor's absence, offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said it's going to take a total group effort to get back on track.

"I think that we've got to be better overall from the coaching staff on down," Cooter said on Monday. "All of us out there that participate in putting the plan together, putting the weekly practice plan together – I'm speaking about myself here – sort of putting the scripts together, putting a plan together, putting the cards together and then just playing a little bit better, cleaning up a few things. Obviously, JT (Jonathan Taylor) is a heck of a player. We'll be excited when the time is right for him to come back. It was a group effort yesterday – we would like to perform better than that in the run game and for the most part we really have this year. Yesterday just wasn't our best day."

One of the ways that the Colts can get the run game back on track is by creating explosive runs. Defined by Pro Football Focus as 'runs of 10-plus yards', during their aforementioned 12-week stretch, the Colts had 32 such runs.

Over the past couple of weeks, they've only had one.

"Yeah, I think any time, speaking of the run game, sometimes you might have games where you pop – it might be a three, four-yard run, but then you pop that 30-yarder which gets your average up and we need that," Steichen said. "We've got to get some of those. Obviously, when we were running for over 100-plus yards a couple of those games we popped some big ones. I think that obviously gets your average up creating those explosives in the run game and that's what we're going to need going forward."

The Colts know they are capable of doing so, especially with Zack Moss as their lead back. Between Weeks 1-12, he was tied for seventh in the league with 17 explosive runs.

So, how do the Colts get those splash plays going again?

"We're trying to get our guys in the best situation to go make plays and that's what we're working at every single day," running backs coach DeAndre Smith said. "I think we're trending the right way."

They will have their work cut out for them this Saturday as they get ready to play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Over the last three games, they've only allowed an average of 85.3 rushing yards per game, fourth-lowest in the league during that span.

Despite the statistics, Smith said he likes his group's chances in what is shaping up to be a hard-hitting affair.

"I can appreciate a guy like Zack Moss because he's a physical back and this is gonna be a physical game," Smith said. "As a coach, I'm looking forward to that challenge - being tough, physical, grinding for every single yard, that's what we're gonna need to do. And it's a great measuring stick on the kind of team we want to be on Saturday and moving forward.

"You got a team that's really good against the run. You got another team that says, 'Hey, we really think we're really good at running the ball.' So, now we're gonna see what's gonna happen."

Wednesday's practice report:

Related Content

news

How Tyquan Lewis' perseverance has made him an inspiration for Colts' defensive line

Through the Colts' first 13 games, Lewis has already set new season-highs in pass deflections and quarterback hits.
news

NFL to expand to hosting 8 international games per season beginning in 2025

The Colts have played two regular season games outside North America, both of which were considered road games: 2016 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and in November against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt. 
news

Practice Notebook: Early injury updates on JuJu Brents, T.J. Watt and more ahead of critical Colts-Steelers Week 15 matchup

The winner of Saturday's Colts-Steelers game will have a key advantage in a crowded AFC playoff race. 
news

Colts DE Tyquan Lewis named recipient of Ed Block Courage Award

The award is an annual recognition for courageous play by an individual, and is voted on by players. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 15 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Colts released their Week 15 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

5 Colts Things Learned, Week 14: Uncharacteristic mistakes on offense, defense and special teams, AFC playoff picture gets even muddier with Bengals win

The Colts fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 34-14, on Sunday at Paycor Stadium, dropping their record to 7-6 and ending a four-game winning streak. Here are five big things we learned in Week 14 as the Colts lost, but still held on to the AFC No. 7 seed. 
news

AFC Playoff standings, odds, tiebreakers remaining schedules: Colts hold No. 7 seed entering Week 15

The Colts retained possession of the AFC No. 7 seed despite Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. 
news

Uncharacteristic mistakes cost Colts in loss to Bengals as AFC playoff picture gets even more chaotic

The Colts allowed just five plays of 40 or more yards all season before the Bengals generated three 40+ yard plays on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. 
news

Linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr.'s first half pick-six sparks momentum shift against Cincinnati Bengals

Harrison's touchdown was his first since 2020. He has two interceptions this season, tied for the second-most on the team.
news

Colts' win streak ends with Week 14 loss to Cincinnati Bengals

The Colts dropped to 7-6, while the Bengals improved to 7-6 in an increasingly muddled AFC playoff race. 
news

Colts announce seven inactive players for Week 14 game vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Colts on Friday ruled out running back Jonathan Taylor (thumb) and right tackle Braden Smith (knee). On Saturday, cornerback JuJu Brents (quadricep) and linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) were downgraded to out.
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising