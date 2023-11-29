Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to have surgery on injured thumb

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor sustained an injury to his right thumb during the Colts' 27-20 Week 12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will undergo surgery, head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday.

Steichen wasn't sure how much time Taylor would miss, but said he hoped the 2021 first-team AP All-Pro would be back sooner rather than later pending how his rehab process goes.

Steichen said injured reserve is not being considered for Taylor. The biggest concerns for Taylor with the injury were ball security and pass protection, Steichen said.

Taylor rushed 15 times for 91 yards with two touchdowns in the Colts win over the Buccaneers on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Through seven games (five starts) this season, Taylor has 414 yards on 100 carries (4.1 yards/attempt) with four rushing touchdowns. He also has 16 receptions for 137 yards with a receiving touchdown.

With his two touchdowns against the Buccaneers, Taylor scored 41 total touchdowns over his first 50 career games, equaling Edgerrin James' franchise record and becoming only the 28th player in NFL history with at least 40 total touchdowns in his first 50 games.