Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss and what's next at running back

_David Kinder, Galveston, Ind.: How heavily do you think that the Colts will rely on the running game with two number one running backs already on the squad? Will that be necessary or can #10 run the whole offense? _

JJ Stankevitz: The last time the Colts devised a gameplan around Minshew starting, Moss carried 30 times and Minshew threw 44 passes in a tough-as-nails overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. Adding Taylor to the mix going forward should have a positive impact on the Colts' ground game and help take some of the load off Minshew – but the Colts also have immense trust in Minshew to operate their offense. It won't be exactly the same offense they ran with Anthony Richardson behind center, but more importantly: When Minshew needs to make a big-time throw, he's delivered – like his deep ball to Michael Pittman Jr. against the Ravens or a few key third-down conversions against the Titans last weekend.