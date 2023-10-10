Unofficial Depth Chart

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 6 game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their Week 6 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Everbank Stadium. Check it out below:

Oct 10, 2023 at 04:35 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

OFFENSE

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Amari Rodgers

» LT: Bernhard Raimann

» LG: Quenton Nelson, Arlington Hambright

» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French

» RG: Will Fries, Josh Sills

» RT: Braden Smith, Blake Freeland

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree

» TE: Kylen Granson, Will Mallory

» WR: Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie

» WR: Alec Pierce

» QB: Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew, Sam Ehlinger

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, Trey Sermon

  • After missing Week 3 and 4 with a concussion, center Ryan Kelly returned to action in Week 5.
  • Running back Jonathan Taylor made his season debut in Week 5, where he played 10 offensive snaps. He finished the game with six carries for 18 yards and a 16-yard reception.

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Taven Bryan

» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II, Adetomiwa Adebawore

» DE: Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land

» WLB: Shaquille Leonard, Grant Stuard

» MLB: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi

» SAM: E.J. Speed, Cameron McGrone

» CB: JuJu Brents

» FS: Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow

» SS: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross

» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown

» CB: Jaylon Jones OR Darrell Baker Jr.

  • Defensive end Kwity Paye missed Week 5 with a concussion.
  • Linebacker Shaquille Leonard missed Week 5 with a groin injury.

SPECIALISTS

» P: Rigoberto Sanchez

» PK: Matt Gay

» H: Rigoberto Sanchez

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs, Amari Rodgers

» PR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs, Amari Rodgers

