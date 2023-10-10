Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 6 game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

OFFENSE
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Amari Rodgers
» LT: Bernhard Raimann
» LG: Quenton Nelson, Arlington Hambright
» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French
» RG: Will Fries, Josh Sills
» RT: Braden Smith, Blake Freeland
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree
» TE: Kylen Granson, Will Mallory
» WR: Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie
» WR: Alec Pierce
» QB: Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew, Sam Ehlinger
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, Trey Sermon
- After missing Week 3 and 4 with a concussion, center Ryan Kelly returned to action in Week 5.
- Running back Jonathan Taylor made his season debut in Week 5, where he played 10 offensive snaps. He finished the game with six carries for 18 yards and a 16-yard reception.
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Taven Bryan
» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II, Adetomiwa Adebawore
» DE: Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land
» WLB: Shaquille Leonard, Grant Stuard
» MLB: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi
» SAM: E.J. Speed, Cameron McGrone
» CB: JuJu Brents
» FS: Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow
» SS: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross
» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown
» CB: Jaylon Jones OR Darrell Baker Jr.
- Defensive end Kwity Paye missed Week 5 with a concussion.
- Linebacker Shaquille Leonard missed Week 5 with a groin injury.
SPECIALISTS
» P: Rigoberto Sanchez
» PK: Matt Gay
» H: Rigoberto Sanchez
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs, Amari Rodgers
» PR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs, Amari Rodgers