Colts Mailbag

Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss on the field at the same time, locker room vibes heading into Week 7

The Colts mailbag is back for Week 7 with questions on how the Colts can use Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss on the field at the same time and what the mood is at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center heading into Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. 

Oct 19, 2023 at 10:53 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts Mailbag is back! Colts.com readers can submit their questions to have a chance of them being answered in our Mailbag series.

Missed out this week? Not a problem — you can submit your question(s) for the next Colts Mailbag by clicking here. I'll also be checking the comments on our Official Colts Podcast YouTube page and will answer some listener questions in here, too.

Let's get after this week's questions:

Charles Ryder, Indianapolis: Why don't the Colts have plays where both Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss are in the backfield at the same time? It seems to me that that would bring a certain amount of uncertainty to the defense as far as not knowing who's going to get the ball, or the screen pass.

JJ Stankevitz: I wrote about this a bit in last week's mailbag – essentially, teams around the NFL rarely have two running backs on the field at the same time – but since the Colts ran two plays with Taylor and Moss on the field at the same time last week against the Jaguars, let's look at it a bit further.

The first of those two plays had Taylor lined up to quarterback Gardner Minshew's left, with Moss to the quarterback's right in shotgun. At the snap, Moss ran to his right while Minshew faked a handoff to Taylor, who was also going to the right (field) side. The fakes froze linebacker Foyesade Oluokun for a split second, allowing left guard Quenton Nelson to climb to the second level and deliver a block on a screen pass to the boundary to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. The play gained seven yards on second and nine.

The Colts kept Taylor and Moss on the field for the ensuing third and two with the same setup: Moss to the right of Minshew and Taylor to the left. At the snap, Moss came across the formation to the boundary while Minshew handed off to Taylor. Jaguars linebacker Devlin Lloyd's first step was toward the boundary – where Moss was running – and he was sealed off the play by Nelson. The right side of the Colts' offensive line got some good push and Taylor plunged forward for a first down.

"Sometimes to get both of those guys on the field at the same time may be a little bit of a different look for a defense," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. "Meanwhile, we're just getting two good football players out there and letting them do maybe some different things as they go. So yeah, it's something that as the year goes – we'll keep an eye on. Some weeks, that's a good idea. Some weeks, that's not the best idea. It's a little bit opponent-dependent with that stuff. I think the running back position, that group, is doing a nice job – really playing good ball and as things continue to develop, we'll certainly look for ways to best utilize our guys to go out there and have success and help us win."

But again: These plays are relatively rare around the NFL. Entering Week 7, teams on average have run eight plays with two halfbacks on the field at the same time; the Colts only have two, but have also only had Taylor and Moss available for two games. More teams (nine) have run zero two-halfback plays than have double-digit two-halfback plays (seven). Think of plays with Taylor and Moss on the field more as a changeup than a fastball: Some weeks it'll be used more than others, and other weeks it'll be used sporadically.

Cayden Burroe, Poughkeepsie, Ark.: Hey JJ, out here in Arkansas, curious as to how the locker room situation is. I'm sure the Colts and the coaching staff are frustrated and concerned with Anthony's injury, Grover's suspension, and the loss to Jacksonville. I'm just checking how our morale is at the moment.

JJ Stankevitz: You're right, Cayden, this hasn't been the most ideal week in terms of losing the team's starting quarterback for the season and its dynamic run-stuffer for the next six games, all while coming off the Colts' second loss to the Jaguars in 2023. But this is where the culture head coach Shane Steichen has worked to build over the last eight months matters: The vibe around the locker room has been good, with the focus on a physical matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and a general feeling of "everything's ahead of us" with 11 games to go.

Landen Suman, St. George, Utah: I am becoming a BIG Grant Stuard fan. The dude just flies around the field and had a very nice shoe lace tackle against Henry last week. Is there any chance the colts bring him in every now and then even when Shaq Leonard gets back or is he just a special teams ace/backup LB?

JJ Stankevitz: I love watching Stuard play – that dude is an absolute missile on the field, especially on special teams. But the trio of Leonard-Zaire Franklin-EJ Speed are pretty well-established, and Leonard is coming off a strong game in Jacksonville.

"I thought Shaq, his movement and change of direction – more involved in making plays," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. "We saw a good step on his part. He's back to being that emotional player for us, and on the sidelines. Like I told you before, I think we're looking at this big picture for him so it was a good step for him in the right direction."

If the Colts need a linebacker in a pinch, though, Stuard's physical, attack-oriented style of play has plenty of value. Not bad for the guy who was Mr. Irrelevant in 2021.

Jim Price, Wabash, Ind.: Please explain why it takes someone longer to get out of Concussion Protocol than someone else?

JJ Stankevitz: It's pretty simple, even if the answer is kind of vague: Every concussion is different, and every person – football player or not – responds to a concussion differently. The NFL's concussion protocol is methodical and intentional, and it's been rare to see a player sustain a concussion and clear protocol within a week, although Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox did between Weeks 5 and 6. But that doesn't mean Alie-Cox is tougher than other players around the league who've taken a week or two to clear protocol. He just cleared faster. That's about what it is.

Michael Allendorfer, Noblesville, Ind.: Which uniform number has only one player wear it? Answer: Arthur Donovan #70

JJ Stankevitz: This was fun, and led me to the Colts' uniform number history this week. There are two other numbers worn by only one player in Colts history: No. 22 (Buddy Young) and No. 89 (Gino Marchetti).

Also, the three most common numbers Colts history, per Pro Football Reference, are 26, 31 and 86, which have been worn by 29 players each.

Colts Practice: October 18

View the top photos as the Colts return to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center practice fields Wednesday preparing to face the Cleveland Browns.

35 CB Chris Lammons
1 / 94

35 CB Chris Lammons

© Indianapolis Colts
39 CB Darrell Baker Jr., 40 CB Jaylon Jones
2 / 94

39 CB Darrell Baker Jr., 40 CB Jaylon Jones

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II , 29 CB JuJu Brents
3 / 94

23 CB Kenny Moore II , 29 CB JuJu Brents

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Shaquille Leonard
4 / 94

53 LB Shaquille Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
41 LB Grant Stuard
5 / 94

41 LB Grant Stuard

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo
6 / 94

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

© Indianapolis Colts
3 WR Amari Rodgers
7 / 94

3 WR Amari Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
15 WR Tyrie Cleveland
8 / 94

15 WR Tyrie Cleveland

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed , 41 LB Grant Stuard
9 / 94

45 LB E.J. Speed , 41 LB Grant Stuard

© Indianapolis Colts
47 LB Liam Anderson, 48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
10 / 94

47 LB Liam Anderson, 48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
11 / 94

48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
50 LB Segun Olubi , 53 LB Shaquille Leonard
12 / 94

50 LB Segun Olubi , 53 LB Shaquille Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR KJ Hamler
13 / 94

13 WR KJ Hamler

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR KJ Hamler
14 / 94

13 WR KJ Hamler

© Indianapolis Colts
42 S Marcel Dabo
15 / 94

42 S Marcel Dabo

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
16 / 94

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
94 DE Tyquan Lewis
17 / 94

94 DE Tyquan Lewis

© Indianapolis Colts
42 S Marcel Dabo
18 / 94

42 S Marcel Dabo

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Josh Downs
19 / 94

1 WR Josh Downs

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Josh Downs
20 / 94

1 WR Josh Downs

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Josh Downs
21 / 94

1 WR Josh Downs

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Josh Downs
22 / 94

1 WR Josh Downs

© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1018_Practice_0537_1
23 / 94
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1018_Practice_0527_1
24 / 94
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1018_Practice_0506
25 / 94
© Indianapolis Colts
35 CB Chris Lammons
26 / 94

35 CB Chris Lammons

© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1018_Practice_0499
27 / 94
© Indianapolis Colts
12 QB Kellen Mond
28 / 94

12 QB Kellen Mond

© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1018_Practice_0483
29 / 94
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1018_Practice_0480
30 / 94
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1018_Practice_0474
31 / 94
© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II , 38 CB Tony Brown , 30 CB Darren Hall , 39 CB Darrell Baker Jr.
32 / 94

23 CB Kenny Moore II , 38 CB Tony Brown , 30 CB Darren Hall , 39 CB Darrell Baker Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
33 / 94

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
93 DT Eric Johnson II
34 / 94

93 DT Eric Johnson II

© Indianapolis Colts
55 DE Isaiah Land
35 / 94

55 DE Isaiah Land

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DT Al-Quadin Muhammad
36 / 94

97 DT Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
95 DT Adetomiwa Adebawore
37 / 94

95 DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

© Indianapolis Colts
98 DT McTelvin Agim
38 / 94

98 DT McTelvin Agim

© Indianapolis Colts
98 DT McTelvin Agim
39 / 94

98 DT McTelvin Agim

© Indianapolis Colts
98 DT McTelvin Agim
40 / 94

98 DT McTelvin Agim

© Indianapolis Colts
92 DE Jake Martin
41 / 94

92 DE Jake Martin

© Indianapolis Colts
93 DT Eric Johnson II
42 / 94

93 DT Eric Johnson II

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo
43 / 94

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

© Indianapolis Colts
51 DE Kwity Paye
44 / 94

51 DE Kwity Paye

© Indianapolis Colts
94 DE Tyquan Lewis
45 / 94

94 DE Tyquan Lewis

© Indianapolis Colts
94 DE Tyquan Lewis
46 / 94

94 DE Tyquan Lewis

© Indianapolis Colts
94 DE Tyquan Lewis
47 / 94

94 DE Tyquan Lewis

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
48 / 94

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
49 / 94

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
93 DT Eric Johnson II
50 / 94

93 DT Eric Johnson II

© Indianapolis Colts
95 DT Adetomiwa Adebawore
51 / 94

95 DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

© Indianapolis Colts
95 DT Adetomiwa Adebawore
52 / 94

95 DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
53 / 94

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo
54 / 94

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

© Indianapolis Colts
55 DE Isaiah Land
55 / 94

55 DE Isaiah Land

© Indianapolis Colts
52 LB Samson Ebukam
56 / 94

52 LB Samson Ebukam

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
57 / 94

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
15 WR Tyrie Cleveland
58 / 94

15 WR Tyrie Cleveland

© Indianapolis Colts
15 WR Tyrie Cleveland
59 / 94

15 WR Tyrie Cleveland

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR KJ Hamler
60 / 94

13 WR KJ Hamler

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR KJ Hamler
61 / 94

13 WR KJ Hamler

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman
62 / 94

11 WR Michael Pittman

© Indianapolis Colts
12 QB Kellen Mond
63 / 94

12 QB Kellen Mond

© Indianapolis Colts
27 RB Trey Sermon
64 / 94

27 RB Trey Sermon

© Indianapolis Colts
34 RB Zavier Scott
65 / 94

34 RB Zavier Scott

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
66 / 94

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
27 RB Trey Sermon, 21 RB Zack Moss, 31 RB Tyler Goodson, 34 RB Zavier Scott
67 / 94

27 RB Trey Sermon, 21 RB Zack Moss, 31 RB Tyler Goodson, 34 RB Zavier Scott

© Indianapolis Colts
34 RB Zavier Scott
68 / 94

34 RB Zavier Scott

© Indianapolis Colts
27 RB Trey Sermon
69 / 94

27 RB Trey Sermon

© Indianapolis Colts
27 RB Trey Sermon
70 / 94

27 RB Trey Sermon

© Indianapolis Colts
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
71 / 94

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
84 TE Jordan Murray
72 / 94

84 TE Jordan Murray

© Indianapolis Colts
15 WR Tyrie Cleveland
73 / 94

15 WR Tyrie Cleveland

© Indianapolis Colts
3 WR Amari Rodgers
74 / 94

3 WR Amari Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
9 WR Juwann Winfree
75 / 94

9 WR Juwann Winfree

© Indianapolis Colts
9 WR Juwann Winfree
76 / 94

9 WR Juwann Winfree

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Josh Downs
77 / 94

1 WR Josh Downs

© Indianapolis Colts
6 WR Isaiah McKenzie
78 / 94

6 WR Isaiah McKenzie

© Indianapolis Colts
56 G Quenton Nelson
79 / 94

56 G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
66 G Lewis Kidd, 62 C Wesley French
80 / 94

66 G Lewis Kidd, 62 C Wesley French

© Indianapolis Colts
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
81 / 94

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
84 TE Jordan Murray
82 / 94

84 TE Jordan Murray

© Indianapolis Colts
86 TE Will Mallory
83 / 94

86 TE Will Mallory

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Zack Moss
84 / 94

21 RB Zack Moss

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
85 / 94

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
86 / 94

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Josh Downs
87 / 94

1 WR Josh Downs

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Josh Downs
88 / 94

1 WR Josh Downs

© Indianapolis Colts
35 CB Chris Lammons
89 / 94

35 CB Chris Lammons

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Zack Moss, 11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
90 / 94

21 RB Zack Moss, 11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
35 CB Chris Lammons
91 / 94

35 CB Chris Lammons

© Indianapolis Colts
34 RB Jake Funk
92 / 94

34 RB Jake Funk

© Indianapolis Colts
35 CB Chris Lammons
93 / 94

35 CB Chris Lammons

© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1018_Prac_0007
94 / 94
© Indianapolis Colts
