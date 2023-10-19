Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss on the field at the same time, locker room vibes heading into Week 7

Charles Ryder, Indianapolis: Why don't the Colts have plays where both Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss are in the backfield at the same time? It seems to me that that would bring a certain amount of uncertainty to the defense as far as not knowing who's going to get the ball, or the screen pass.

JJ Stankevitz: I wrote about this a bit in last week's mailbag – essentially, teams around the NFL rarely have two running backs on the field at the same time – but since the Colts ran two plays with Taylor and Moss on the field at the same time last week against the Jaguars, let's look at it a bit further.

The first of those two plays had Taylor lined up to quarterback Gardner Minshew's left, with Moss to the quarterback's right in shotgun. At the snap, Moss ran to his right while Minshew faked a handoff to Taylor, who was also going to the right (field) side. The fakes froze linebacker Foyesade Oluokun for a split second, allowing left guard Quenton Nelson to climb to the second level and deliver a block on a screen pass to the boundary to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. The play gained seven yards on second and nine.

The Colts kept Taylor and Moss on the field for the ensuing third and two with the same setup: Moss to the right of Minshew and Taylor to the left. At the snap, Moss came across the formation to the boundary while Minshew handed off to Taylor. Jaguars linebacker Devlin Lloyd's first step was toward the boundary – where Moss was running – and he was sealed off the play by Nelson. The right side of the Colts' offensive line got some good push and Taylor plunged forward for a first down.

"Sometimes to get both of those guys on the field at the same time may be a little bit of a different look for a defense," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. "Meanwhile, we're just getting two good football players out there and letting them do maybe some different things as they go. So yeah, it's something that as the year goes – we'll keep an eye on. Some weeks, that's a good idea. Some weeks, that's not the best idea. It's a little bit opponent-dependent with that stuff. I think the running back position, that group, is doing a nice job – really playing good ball and as things continue to develop, we'll certainly look for ways to best utilize our guys to go out there and have success and help us win."