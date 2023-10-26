Colts Mailbag: Officiating in Browns game, options at cornerback, avoiding turnovers on offense

Dylan Durnal, Lebanon, Ind.: Do you think Shane is working hard with his players on trying to protect the ball better. 8 turnovers in the last 2 games isn't good.

JJ Stankevitz: Ball security has been a major focus of Steichen's every week, you're right – it's tough to win when you turn the ball over four times, as the Colts did against both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Browns.

"A big, big part of winning football is protecting the football," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. "The guys are out there playing and competing, they're trying to go win those games and sometimes it's a balance between going to win the game and going to make that extra sort of great play and being a little more secure with the football.

"It's something those guys are working through. We preach ball security. It's a part of what we do every day. It's a big part of winning football. If you look up and we don't turn the ball over very often, I think the results are going to improve even more.

"We're encouraged by a lot of the things that our guys have been doing that's been showing up on game day. We know and they know that ball security is going to win and lose games a lot of times in this league. They are sort of those big plays in the game sometimes. To our guys' credit, we made a lot of big plays in a good way. We just kind of had a few too many go against us. We will emphasize the heck out of that and continue to emphasize it. Our guys know and they emphasize it themselves. We just have to do a little bit better job protecting it."

As for what those ball security things could look like for quarterback Gardner Minshew, who's fumbled four times in the last two games, Steichen addressed those earlier this week.