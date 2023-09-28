Colts Mailbag: Matt Gay's impact on offense, Anthony Richardson's Week 4 status, Gus Bradley's defense

Paul Fredlake, Summerville, S.C.: With the signing of Matt Gay, did this signal Shane Steichen would rely on the defense to keep games close until Anthony Richardson and the offense could get up to speed?

JJ Stankevitz: Maybe that's an offshoot of signing Gay, but the Colts brought him in because if and when this team makes the playoffs, they'll be able to rely on one of the NFL's most reliably clutch kickers to deliver in pressure-packed moments.

Steichen, too, doesn't want his offense to rely on 50-yard field goals – and there could be situations where he opts to go for it on fourth down rather than have Gay attempt a long kick.

"The flow of the game and how it's going will dictate those situations," Steichen said. "Obviously, he can kick and make kicks from long distances. It depends on the score. Is it a low-scoring game? Do we need the points? Are we down by 14 in that situation where he could make it but we need to go for it? The game will dictate those situations around midfield."