Colts Mailbag: Anthony Richardson stats to watch, Jonathan Taylor's return, what's next at cornerback with Dallis Flowers out

JJ Stankevitz: It doesn't sound like it right now, Joey, with about four weeks until the NFL trade deadline. The Colts knew they'd be young in the secondary coming into the season but weren't fazed by the inexperience of Dallis Flowers/Darrell Baker Jr./JuJu Brents/Jaylon Jones at cornerback. Flowers was playing well prior to sustaining a season-ending Achilles injury against the Rams; with him out for the season, the Colts will look to Baker and/or Jones to fill his role.

"We've always felt pretty good about the youth at that spot," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. "Now, it's just the experience where we felt like we had to bank knowledge. We're going to take a look at DJ and Jaylon both this week. With DJ, DJ is a true pro. It's hard, right? You start for a couple of games and then you're out. His mentality – I don't think there was anybody more excited for JuJu when he made the play in Baltimore than DJ. He's very mature and he knows, just like everybody who is a backup, that you could be – with injuries that take place during the season, that you could be up in no time. You've just got to always be ready. He's in a great mindset. We're just going to take a good look at Jaylon too and just see this week what plays out."