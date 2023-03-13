2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: LB E.J. Speed

How he joined the Colts: Selected in the 5th round (No. 164 overall) of 2019 NFL Draft

Speed played well as the sam linebacker when the Colts' were in their base 4-3 defense, and his 82.8 run defense grade ranked eighth among linebackers in 2022. He also led the Colts in special teams snaps and tied for second on the team with eight special teams tackles.