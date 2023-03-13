2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: LB E.J. Speed

Speed set career highs in tackles and special teams snaps in 2022. 

Mar 13, 2023 at 09:59 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

How he joined the Colts: Selected in the 5th round (No. 164 overall) of 2019 NFL Draft

2022 by the numbers:

  • 17 games (5 starts)
  • 314 defensive snaps
  • 384 special teams snaps
  • 63 tackles
  • 7 TFLs
  • 2 forced fumbles
  • 2 pass break-ups
  • 1 QB hit
  • 1 sack

Career stats (2019-2022):

  • 61 games (6 starts)
  • 494 defensive snaps
  • 1,021 special teams snaps
  • 110 tackles
  • 8 TFLs
  • 3 forced fumbles
  • 3 pass break-ups
  • 1 QB hit
  • 1 sack

What you need to know

Speed played well as the sam linebacker when the Colts' were in their base 4-3 defense, and his 82.8 run defense grade ranked eighth among linebackers in 2022. He also led the Colts in special teams snaps and tied for second on the team with eight special teams tackles.

E.J. Speed: Best of 2022 Season

A look back at some of the best shots of linebacker E.J. Speed from the 2022 season.

45 LB E.J. Speed
1 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
2 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed,
3 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed,

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed,
4 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed,

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
5 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed

©/© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed,
6 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed,

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed,
7 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed,

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed,
8 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed,

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed,
9 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed,

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
10 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed,
11 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed,

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
12 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
13 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
14 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
15 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
16 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
17 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
18 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
19 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
20 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts Sign DE Tyquan Lewis To Contract Extension

The versatile Lewis has appeared in 48 games (16 starts) over the last five seasons with the Colts.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Yannick Ngakoue, Parris Campbell, Other Colts Enter 'Legal Tampering' Period

The NFL's free agency frenzy is underway with teams now able to enter negotiations with outside free agents. Contracts can be agreed to, but not executed, with outside free agents between now and Wednesday afternoon. Starting Wednesday at 4 p.m., those contracts can be executed.

news

2023 Important NFL Offseason Dates: Combine, Free Agency, Draft

Mark your calendars for some pivotal days and weeks in the coming months for how the 2023 Indianapolis Colts will be constructed.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: G/T Matt Pryor

Pryor started nine games in the 2022 season.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: LB Bobby Okereke

Okereke set a career high with 151 tackles in 2022.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: DE Yannick Ngakoue

Ngakoue registered 9.5 sacks after being acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders last year.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: S Rodney McLeod Jr.

McLeod in 2022 set career highs in tackles, tackles for a loss and passes defensed while recording the first pick-six of his 11-year career.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: K Chase McLaughlin

McLaughlin set a new franchise record with nine field goals of 50 or more yards.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: DL Tyquan Lewis

Lewis was playing well before cruelly sustaining a season-ending patellar injury for the second year in a row.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: T Dennis Kelly

The veteran Kelly filled in as a swing tackle for the Colts in 2022.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: P Matt Haack

Haack joined the Colts in training camp after Rigoberto Sanchez sustained a season-ending Achilles' injury during a practice at Grand Park.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising