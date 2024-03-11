2024 NFL Free Agency Tracker

We'll be keeping track of all official free agency news right here throughout the week, starting with the Colts' 13 unrestricted free agents – and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. – who are now free to negotiate (but not sign) contracts with other teams:
- DE Genard Avery
- S Julian Blackmon
- DT Taven Bryan
- LB/S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
- DE Tyquan Lewis
- DE Jake Martin
- WR Isaiah McKenzie
- QB Gardner Minshew
- CB Kenny Moore II
- RB Zack Moss
- C/G Danny Pinter
- WR Michael Pittman Jr. (Colts used non-exclusive franchise tag on 3/5)
- P Rigoberto Sanchez
- DT Grover Stewart
Beginning at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, trades and contracts with other teams that were agreed to prior to the start of the new league year can be executed.
For more on free agency, check out our primer article and catch our free agency preview episode of Overtime on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or in the player below: