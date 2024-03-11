2024 NFL Free Agency Tracker

We'll be keeping track of all official free agency news right here throughout the week, starting with the Colts' 13 unrestricted free agents – and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. – who are now free to negotiate (but not sign) contracts with other teams:

DE Genard Avery

S Julian Blackmon

DT Taven Bryan

LB/S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

DE Tyquan Lewis

DE Jake Martin

WR Isaiah McKenzie

QB Gardner Minshew

CB Kenny Moore II

RB Zack Moss

C/G Danny Pinter

WR Michael Pittman Jr. (Colts used non-exclusive franchise tag on 3/5)

P Rigoberto Sanchez

DT Grover Stewart

Beginning at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, trades and contracts with other teams that were agreed to prior to the start of the new league year can be executed.