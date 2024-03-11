 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Free Agency Tracker

Presented by

2024 NFL Free Agency Tracker

The NFL's free agency frenzy is underway – check below for updates on the Colts' roster moves, plus news about the team's unrestricted free agents. 

Mar 11, 2024 at 12:00 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Free Agency Tracker LT

We'll be keeping track of all official free agency news right here throughout the week, starting with the Colts' 13 unrestricted free agents – and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. – who are now free to negotiate (but not sign) contracts with other teams:

  • DE Genard Avery
  • S Julian Blackmon
  • DT Taven Bryan
  • LB/S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
  • DE Tyquan Lewis
  • DE Jake Martin
  • WR Isaiah McKenzie
  • QB Gardner Minshew
  • CB Kenny Moore II
  • RB Zack Moss
  • C/G Danny Pinter
  • WR Michael Pittman Jr. (Colts used non-exclusive franchise tag on 3/5)
  • P Rigoberto Sanchez
  • DT Grover Stewart

Beginning at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, trades and contracts with other teams that were agreed to prior to the start of the new league year can be executed. 

For more on free agency, check out our primer article and catch our free agency preview episode of Overtime on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or in the player below:

2024 Ticket Information

Explore Season Ticket Memberships here and be sure to join our Official Priority List here to be the first to see the 2024 Schedule this spring!

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Tracker

The NFL's free agency frenzy is underway – check below for updates on the Colts' roster moves, and news on the team's unrestricted free agents. 
news

2022 Colts NFL Free Agency Tracker

The first phase of NFL free agency began Monday at noon with the legal negotiating period, which runs through the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. 
news

2020 Colts Free Agent Tracker

Check back here for a comprehensive, up-to-date look at the status of the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 free agents, as well as the latest on the team's additional free agent signings.
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising