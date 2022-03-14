2022 Colts NFL Free Agency Tracker

NFL free agency is (sort of) underway.
As of noon on Monday, teams are allowed enter negotiations with unrestricted free agents whose contracts expire at the end of the 2021 NFL league year at 3:59 p.m. on Wednesday. Those contracts can become official after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, which is also when trades agreed to prior to the new league year can be executed.
Follow along all week long for updates. We'll start with the list of the Colts' unrestricted free agents:
2021 at a glance: Adams was named a first-team All-Pro special teamer by Pro Football Focus and led the Colts with 351 special teams snaps.
2021 at a glance: Alie-Cox caught a career high four touchdowns and earned the sixth-highest Pro Football Focus run blocking grade among tight ends.
2021 at a glance: Badgley tagged in for Rodrigo Blankenship in Week 6 and connected on 18 of 21 field goals and all 39 of his PATs with the Colts.
2021 at a glance: Carrie appeared in 11 games and totaled 23 tackles and one pass break-up.
2021 at a glance: Davenport started the first four games of the season, playing both left tackle and right tackle, but only played on offense in one more game (Week 16 at Arizona) in the rest of 2021.
2021 at a glance: Fisher returned from an Achilles' injury suffered with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 AFC Championship to start 15 games at left tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, Fisher allowed seven sacks last season.
2021 at a glance: Franklin's blocked punt in Week 10 was returned by E.J. Speed for a touchdown, and he played 350 special teams snaps – one shy of the team lead held by Adams.
2021 at a glance: Glowinski appeared in 16 games (14 starts) and posted the second-highest PFF run-blocking grade of his career.
2021 at a glance: Hilton appeared in 10 games and caught 23 passes for 331 yards with three touchdowns. While those were all career lows for the 32-year-old, his 14.1 yards per reception average was his highest since 2018.
2021 at a glance: Lewis suffered a season-ending knee injury while returning an interception in Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans. He had 2 1/2 sacks and six quarterback hits prior to his injury.
2021 at a glance: Mack rushed 28 times for 101 yards in six games.
2021 at a glance: Muhammad started all 17 games at defensive end and notched career highs in sacks (six), quarterback hits (13) and tackles (48).
2021 at a glance: Odum started seven games at safety and picked off his first pass since 2018 in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills. He played in all 17 games and was on the field for 336 special teams snaps in addition to filling in at safety.
2021 at a glance: Pascal caught 38 passes for 384 yards with three touchdowns over 16 games (13 starts).
2021 at a glance: Pryor proved to be a valuable pickup in a cut-down day trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, as the versatile tackle started five games at right tackle, right guard and left tackle.
2021 at a glance: Reed earned an opportunity to rotate at right guard with Glowinski in the middle of the season after he capably filled in for an injured Quenton Nelson in Weeks 4-6.
2021 at a glance: Rhodes appeared in 13 games with one interception and six pass break-ups in his second year with the Colts.
2021 at a glance: Rochell played in 12 games and totaled 17 tackles and three quarterback hits.
2021 at a glance: The 34-year-old Sendejo joined the Colts during the season and recorded 40 tackles over 12 games (10 starts).
2021 at a glance: Tevi suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Colts' final preseason game against the Detroit Lions.
2021 at a glance: Turay recorded a career high 5 1/2 sacks in 13 games with eight quarterback hits and five tackles for a loss.
2021 at a glance: Woods appeared in seven games before landing on injured reserve in December.