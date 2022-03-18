Colts Sign CB Brandon Facyson

The Colts on Friday signed free agent cornerback Brandon Facyson.

The 27-year-old Facyson has spent his entire four-year career playing under Colts defensive coordiantor Gus Bradley and defensive backs coach Ron Milus between the Los Angeles Chargers (2018-2020) and Las Vegas Raiders (2021). Facyson started a career high nine games for the Raiders in 2021 and broke up 10 passes, tied for the 11th-most among cornerbacks last season.

Facyson (pronounced "fay-SEN") has one interception, 13 pass break-ups, 115 tackles, four tackles for a loss and one forced fumble in 56 games (13 starts). He originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2018 after playing his college ball at Virginia Tech.