Colts Sign CB Brandon Facyson

Facyson has played in Gus Bradley's defense in all four seasons of his career. 

Mar 18, 2022 at 12:44 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

facyson_1920x1080

The Colts on Friday signed free agent cornerback Brandon Facyson.

The 27-year-old Facyson has spent his entire four-year career playing under Colts defensive coordiantor Gus Bradley and defensive backs coach Ron Milus between the Los Angeles Chargers (2018-2020) and Las Vegas Raiders (2021). Facyson started a career high nine games for the Raiders in 2021 and broke up 10 passes, tied for the 11th-most among cornerbacks last season.

Facyson (pronounced "fay-SEN") has one interception, 13 pass break-ups, 115 tackles, four tackles for a loss and one forced fumble in 56 games (13 starts). He originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2018 after playing his college ball at Virginia Tech.

In addition to his contributions to Bradley's defense, Facyson has plenty of experience on special teams. He brings 880 career special teams snaps to Bubba Ventrone's group, including over 100 snaps on kick return, kick coverage, punt return and punt coverage units, respectively.

