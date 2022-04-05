Colts Sign Safety Armani Watts

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today signed unrestricted free agent safety Armani Watts.
Watts, 5-11, 205 pounds, played in 53 career games (one start) in four seasons (2018-21) with the Kansas City Chiefs and totaled 32 tackles (23 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two passes defensed, one fumble recovery and 26 special teams stops. He also appeared in nine postseason contests, including Super Bowls LIV and LV, and compiled seven tackles (four solo) and four special teams stops. Watts was originally selected by the Chiefs in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.
In 2021, Watts saw action in 16 games and finished with nine tackles (five solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, one fumble recovery and 10 special teams stops. He played in three postseason contests and tallied seven tackles (four solo) and two special teams stops.