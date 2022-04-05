Colts Sign Safety Armani Watts

Watts, 5-11, 205 pounds, played in 53 career games (one start) in four seasons (2018-21) with the Kansas City Chiefs and totaled 32 tackles (23 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two passes defensed, one fumble recovery and 26 special teams stops. He also appeared in nine postseason contests, including Super Bowls LIV and LV, and compiled seven tackles (four solo) and four special teams stops. Watts was originally selected by the Chiefs in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.