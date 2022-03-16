Colts Sign DE Tyquan Lewis To Contract Extension

The Colts on Wednesday signed defensive end Tyquan Lewis to a contract extension.
Lewis notched 2 1/2 sacks, six quarterback hits and three tackles for a loss in eight games for the Colts in 2021. He suffered a season-ending knee injury after recording his first career interception in Week 8.
Not only was the nature of Lewis' injury cruel – coming while returning that interception, on which he lost a fumble – but "Tyquan was playing really good football for us," general manager Chris Ballard said.
The versatile 6-foot-3, 277 pound Lewis was a second-round pick of the Colts (64th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft. He becomes the fifth member of the Colts' 2018 draft class to re-sign with the team, along with linebacker Darius Leonard, right tackle Braden Smith, running back Nyheim Hines and linebacker Zaire Franklin.
Lewis has 56 tackles, 8 1/2 sacks, 21 quarterback hits and 15 tackles for a loss over 41 games with the Colts from 2018-2021.
