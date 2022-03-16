Colts Acquire DE Yannick Ngakoue From Las Vegas Raiders In Exchange For CB Rock Ya-Sin

The 26-year-old Ngakoue had 10 sacks playing in Gus Bradley’s defense with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. 

Mar 16, 2022 at 05:00 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

trade_ngakoue_1920x1080

The Colts on Wednesday acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue – who had 10 sacks playing in Gus Bradley's defense last season – from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

The 26-year-old Ngakoue brings 55 1/2 sacks and 20 forced fumbles over six seasons to the Colts' defensive line. He's been productive and reliable – Ngakoue has never had fewer than eight sacks in a season and never missed more than one game in a season, too. Ngakoue is one of three players to have eight or more sacks in each of the last six seasons.

Ngakoue, a third round pick of the Jaguars in 2016, began his career playing in Bradley's defense (the current Colts' defensive coordinator was Jacksonville's head coach that year). He spent the 2016-2019 seasons with the Jaguars and earned a spot in the 2017 Pro Bowl with a career high 12 sacks and six forced fumbles.

Ngakoue, too, comes to Indianapolis with more sacks in his career against the Colts (8 1/2) than against any other team. He's recorded a sack against the Colts every year of his career – a streak which, of course, will come to an end in 2022.

In addition to Ngakoue's 10 sacks in 2021, he recorded 63 pressures and two forced fumbles in 883 snaps – the second-highest snap count of his career.

With the Colts, Ngakoue will join a defensive line room coached by attacking-oriented coach Nate Ollie featuring Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, 2021 first- and second-round picks Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo, veteran defensive tackle Grover Stewart and the recently re-signed Tyquan Lewis.

Ya-Sin, a 2019 second round pick by the Colts, appeared in 13 games (eight starts) in 2021 with eight pass-breakers and one forced fumble.

