2020 Colts Free Agent Tracker

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2020 NFL free agency signing period is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 18. The Indianapolis Colts headed into the 2020 offseason with 17 players set to become free agents — either of the unrestricted (12), restricted (3) or exclusive rights (2) variety.
NEWCOMERS
|Player
|Pos.
|'19 Team
|'20 Team
|More
|DeForest Buckner
|DT
|SF
|IND
|Philip Rivers
|QB
|LAC
|IND
|Sheldon Day
|DT
|SF
|IND
|Xavier Rhodes
|CB
|MIN
|IND
|T.J. Carrie
|CB
|CLE
|IND
|Roosevelt Nix
|FB
|PIT
|IND
|Trey Burton
|TE
|CHI
|IND
|Taylor Stallworth
|DT
|NO
|IND
————————
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
|Player
|Pos.
|'19 Team
|'20 Team
|More
|Josh Andrews
|C
|IND
|NYJ
|Anthony Castonzo
|T
|IND
|IND
|Le'Raven Clark
|G/T
|IND
|IND
|Eric Ebron
|TE
|IND
|PIT
|Devin Funchess
|WR
|IND
|GB
|Clayton Geathers
|S
|IND
|—
|—
|Joe Haeg
|T/G
|IND
|TB
|Dontrelle Inman
|WR
|IND
|WAS
|—
|Chester Rogers
|WR
|IND
|MIA
|—
|Jabaal Sheard
|DE
|IND
|—
|—
|Adam Vinatieri
|K
|IND
|—
|—
|Jonathan Williams
|RB
|IND
|—
|—
————————
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
|Player
|Pos.
|'19 Team
|'20 Team
|More
|Briean Boddy-Calhoun
|CB
|IND
|—
|—
|Trevon Coley
|DT
|IND
|AZ
|Marcus Johnson
|WR
|IND
|IND
————————
EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS
|Player
|Pos.
|'19 Team
|'20 Team
|More
|Daurice Fountain
|WR
|IND
|IND
|Rolan Milligan
|S
|IND
|IND
