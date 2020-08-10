2020 Colts Free Agent Tracker

Check back here for a comprehensive, up-to-date look at the status of the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 free agents, as well as the latest on the team's additional free agent signings.

Aug 10, 2020
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2020 NFL free agency signing period is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 18. The Indianapolis Colts headed into the 2020 offseason with 17 players set to become free agents — either of the unrestricted (12), restricted (3) or exclusive rights (2) variety.

Check back here for a comprehensive, up-to-date look at the status of those 17 players, and be sure to keep it tuned to Colts.com for all the latest on any additional free agency signings.

NEWCOMERS

Table inside Article
Player Pos. '19 Team '20 Team More
DeForest Buckner DT SF IND Read
Philip Rivers QB LAC IND Read
Sheldon Day DT SF IND Read
Xavier Rhodes CB MIN IND Read
T.J. Carrie CB CLE IND Read
Roosevelt Nix FB PIT IND Read
Trey Burton TE CHI IND Read
Taylor Stallworth DT NO IND Read

————————

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

Table inside Article
Player Pos. '19 Team '20 Team More
Josh Andrews C IND NYJ Read
Anthony Castonzo T IND IND Read
Le'Raven Clark G/T IND IND Read
Eric Ebron TE IND PIT Read
Devin Funchess WR IND GB Read
Clayton Geathers S IND
Joe Haeg T/G IND TB Read
Dontrelle Inman WR IND WAS
Chester Rogers WR IND MIA
Jabaal Sheard DE IND
Adam Vinatieri K IND
Jonathan Williams RB IND

————————

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

Table inside Article
Player Pos. '19 Team '20 Team More
Briean Boddy-Calhoun CB IND
Trevon Coley DT IND AZ Read
Marcus Johnson WR IND IND Read

————————

EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS

Table inside Article
Player Pos. '19 Team '20 Team More
Daurice Fountain WR IND IND Read
Rolan Milligan S IND IND Read

