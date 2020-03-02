2020 Colts Free Agent Spotlight: Trevon Coley

INDIANAPOLIS — With the NFL's new league year starting at 4 p.m. on March 18, Colts.com takes a look at the Indianapolis Colts players set to become free agents, continuing today with restricted free agent-to-be Trevon Coley.
Player: Trevon Coley, 25 (26 by Week 1 of the 2020 season)
Position: Defensive tackle
Experience: Entering fourth NFL season in 2020
Free Agency Category: Restricted ("A player whose contract has expired and has fewer than four tenured years in the league. He may sign an "Offer Sheet" with any other team, but his original team has seven days to match any offer he receives. If the original team does not match the offer, compensation will be awarded in the form of draft picks from the signing team. The round and quantity of picks are determined by the "Qualifying Offer" made by the player's original team. If a RFA is tendered a minimum qualifying offer the compensation is the equivalent of the round in which that player was originally selected. If that player was originally a rookie free agent, no compensation is awarded.")
2019 Synopsis: Signed to the Colts' active roster from the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad on Oct. 1, Coley would play in seven games in Indy in 2019, finishing with six total tackles. In three seasons with the Cleveland Browns and Colts, Coley has played in 38 total games with 29 starts, and has 86 total tackles (11 for a loss) with 2.5 sacks, five quarterback hits, two passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.
Notable Defensive Tackle Free Agents To-Be: Javon Hargrave, Jarran Reed, Maliek Collins, Ndamukong Suh, Michael Pierce
Notable Defensive Tackle College Prospects: Derrick Brown (Auburn), Javon Kinlaw (South Carolina), Jordan Elliott (Missouri), Ross Blacklock (TCU), Justin Madubuike (Texas A&M)