2020 Colts Free Agent Spotlight: Anthony Castonzo

Mar 14, 2020 at 08:00 AM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — With the NFL's new league year starting at 4 p.m. on March 18, Colts.com takes a look at the Indianapolis Colts players set to become free agents, continuing today with unrestricted free agent-to-be Anthony Castonzo.

Player: Anthony Castonzo, 31 (32 by Week 1 of the 2020 season)

Position: Tackle

Experience: Entering 10th NFL season in 2020

Free Agency Category: Unrestricted ("A player whose contract has expired and has four or more tenured years in the league. He may sign with any other team with no restrictions.")

2019 Synopsis: Castonzo's ninth season was perhaps his best; he played all 1,077 offensive snaps for the Colts in 2019, and was among the top-graded players at his position in the NFL, both in run and pass blocking, according to Pro Football Focus. Also a Pro Bowl alternate for the first time in his career, Castonzo has indicated his intent to re-sign with the team in 2020, according to general manager Chris Ballard, who said the two sides have been working out a deal.

Notable Tackle Free Agents To-Be: Jack Conklin, Andrew Whitworth, Jason Peters, D.J. Humphries, Bryan Bulaga

Notable Tackle College Prospects: Jedrick Wills Jr. (Alabama), Andrew Thomas (Georgia), Tristan Wirfs (Iowa), Mekhi Becton (Louisville), Josh Jones (Houston)

