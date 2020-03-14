2020 Colts Free Agent Spotlight: Anthony Castonzo

Free Agency Category: Unrestricted ("A player whose contract has expired and has four or more tenured years in the league. He may sign with any other team with no restrictions.")

2019 Synopsis: Castonzo's ninth season was perhaps his best; he played all 1,077 offensive snaps for the Colts in 2019, and was among the top-graded players at his position in the NFL, both in run and pass blocking, according to Pro Football Focus. Also a Pro Bowl alternate for the first time in his career, Castonzo has indicated his intent to re-sign with the team in 2020, according to general manager Chris Ballard, who said the two sides have been working out a deal.