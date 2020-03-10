2020 Colts Free Agent Spotlight: Clayton Geathers

INDIANAPOLIS — With the NFL's new league year starting at 4 p.m. on March 18, Colts.com takes a look at the Indianapolis Colts players set to become free agents, continuing today with unrestricted free agent-to-be Clayton Geathers.

Player: Clayton Geathers, 27 (28 by Week 1 of the 2020 season)

Position: Safety

Experience: Entering sixth NFL season in 2020

Free Agency Category: Unrestricted ("A player whose contract has expired and has four or more tenured years in the league. He may sign with any other team with no restrictions.")

2019 Synopsis: A defensive captain, Geathers in 2019 would play in 15 games with 10 starts, finishing with 48 total tackles (one for a loss) with his first-career interception to go along with one pass defensed and six special teams tackles. In his five seasons with the Colts, Geathers has collected 228 total tackles (four for a loss) with three quarterback hits, one interception, 10 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 16 special teams stops.

Notable Safety Free Agents To-Be: Anthony Harris, Justin Simmons, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Devin McCourty, Tre Boston