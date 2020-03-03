2020 Colts Free Agent Spotlight: Breian Boddy-Calhoun

INDIANAPOLIS — With the NFL's new league year starting at 4 p.m. on March 18, Colts.com takes a look at the Indianapolis Colts players set to become free agents, continuing today with restricted free agent-to-be Breian Boddy-Calhoun.
Player: Breian Boddy-Calhoun, 27
Position: Cornerback
Experience: Entering fifth NFL season in 2020
Free Agency Category: Restricted ("A player whose contract has expired and has fewer than four tenured years in the league. He may sign an "Offer Sheet" with any other team, but his original team has seven days to match any offer he receives. If the original team does not match the offer, compensation will be awarded in the form of draft picks from the signing team. The round and quantity of picks are determined by the "Qualifying Offer" made by the player's original team. If a RFA is tendered a minimum qualifying offer the compensation is the equivalent of the round in which that player was originally selected. If that player was originally a rookie free agent, no compensation is awarded.")
2019 Synopsis: Signed Dec. 18, Boddy-Calhoun would play in two games with one start for the Colts in 2019, finishing with 11 total tackles (one for a loss) with 1.0 sack and one quarterback hit. A four-year veteran, Boddy-Calhoun has played in 46 total games with 22 starts with the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Colts, and has 141 total tackles (four for a loss) with 3.0 sacks, six quarterback hits, three interceptions, 19 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and 10 special teams stops.
Notable Cornerback Free Agents To-Be: Chris Harris, Byron Jones, James Bradberry, Trae Waynes, Jimmie Ward
Notable Cornerback College Prospects: Jeff Okudah (Ohio State), Trevon Diggs (Alabama), Kristian Fulton (LSU), C.J. Henderson (Florida), Cameron Dantzler (Mississippi State)