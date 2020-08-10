Colts Sign Free Agent DT Taylor Stallworth

Stallworth, 6-2, 305 pounds, played in 18 career games with the New Orleans Saints over the last two seasons (2018-19) and totaled 16 tackles (11 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery. He also appeared in three postseason contests and collected six tackles (three solo). Stallworth was originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent on May 8, 2018.