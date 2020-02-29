2020 Colts Free Agent Spotlight: Daurice Fountain

INDIANAPOLIS — With the NFL's new league year starting at 4 p.m. on March 18, Colts.com takes a look at the Indianapolis Colts players set to become free agents, continuing today with exclusive rights free agent-to-be Daurice Fountain.
Player: Daurice Fountain, 24
Position: Wide receiver
Experience: Entering second NFL season in 2020
Free Agency Category: Exclusive Rights ("Players whose contracts have expired and have two or fewer tenured years in the league. The Colts must make a contract offer by the league-imposed deadline, or the players become unrestricted free agents.")
2019 Synopsis: After spending most of his rookie season on the Colts' practice squad, Fountain was vying for a spot on the 2019 53-man roster when he went down with a season-ending ankle injury late in training camp. The 2018 fifth-round pick appeared in one regular-season game and two postseason contests his rookie year, but is yet to log any stats.
Notable Wide Receiver Free Agents To-Be: Amari Cooper, A.J. Green, Robby Anderson, Emmanuel Sanders, Randall Cobb
Notable Wide Receiver College Prospects: Jerry Jeudy (Alabama), CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma), Henry Ruggs III (Alabama), Laviska Shenault (Colorado), Tee Higgins (Clemson)