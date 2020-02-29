2020 Colts Free Agent Spotlight: Daurice Fountain

INDIANAPOLIS — With the NFL's new league year starting at 4 p.m. on March 18, Colts.com takes a look at the Indianapolis Colts players set to become free agents, continuing today with exclusive rights free agent-to-be Daurice Fountain.

Free Agency Category: Exclusive Rights ("Players whose contracts have expired and have two or fewer tenured years in the league. The Colts must make a contract offer by the league-imposed deadline, or the players become unrestricted free agents.")

2019 Synopsis: After spending most of his rookie season on the Colts' practice squad, Fountain was vying for a spot on the 2019 53-man roster when he went down with a season-ending ankle injury late in training camp. The 2018 fifth-round pick appeared in one regular-season game and two postseason contests his rookie year, but is yet to log any stats.