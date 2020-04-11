Roster Moves

Colts Sign Pro Bowl FB Roosevelt Nix

The Indianapolis Colts announced today that they have signed fullback Roosevelt Nix, a six-year veteran who has been a key special teams contributor and earned Pro Bowl honors in the 2017 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Apr 11, 2020 at 03:37 PM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today added a little bit different flavor to their offense.

The team announced the signing of veteran fullback Roosevelt Nix. Terms of the deal weren't immediately released.

Nix, 28, has been one of the league's top fullbacks and special team contributors since entering the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Atlanta Falcons in 2014. A converted defensive lineman out of Kent State, he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers the following year, and would become a key contributor to one of the league's top-ranked offensive attacks over the past five seasons.

In 2017, Nix led the way for All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell, who had 321 rushing attempts for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground that year; for his efforts, Nix was named to his first-career Pro Bowl.

In 2019, Nix appeared in three games and caught two passes for four yards before being placed on Pittsburgh's Injured Reserve list on Nov. 14.

In all, Nix has played in 60 total games with 11 starts. While he was used sparingly with the ball in his hands with the Steelers — he had four rushing attempts for four yards and a touchdown, as well as 12 receptions for 69 yards and another score through the air in his five seasons in Pittsburgh — Nix made sure to make his mark on special teams.

From 2015-18, Nix combined to make 34 special teams stops and forced two fumbles. He also had a blocked punt in 2018.

Nix's signing gives the Colts a true fullback on their roster for the first time in years; fullback Stanley Havili played in 13 games with eight starts in Indy in 2013, but since that time the team has utilized players from other positions in those formations as a "fullback."

The team mostly lined former tight end Ryan Hewitt at fullback in 12 games in 2018, and utilized a mixture of other players — including running backs Jordan Wilkins, Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Williams, guard Quenton Nelson and tight ends Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox and Eric Ebron — when it needed a fullback last season.

