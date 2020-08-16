Colts Sign Free Agent CB Tremon Smith; Waive DE Kendall Coleman

Smith, 5-11, 190 pounds, most recently participated in the 2020 offseason program with the Philadelphia Eagles. He has played in 22 career games (one start) in his time with the Eagles (2019-20), Green Bay Packers (2019) and Kansas City Chiefs (2018-19) and has totaled one solo tackle, one pass defensed, one fumble recovery and seven special teams stops. Smith has also compiled 46 kickoff returns for 1,189 yards (25.8 avg.). He has appeared in two postseason contests and has tallied six kickoff returns for 138 yards (23.0 avg.), one solo tackle and one fumble recovery. Smith was originally selected by the Chiefs in the sixth round (196th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.