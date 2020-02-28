2020 Colts Free Agent Spotlight: Rolan Milligan

With the NFL’s new league year starting at 4 p.m. on March 18, Colts.com takes a look at the Indianapolis Colts players set to become free agents, beginning today with exclusive rights free agent-to-be Rolan Milligan.

Feb 28, 2020 at 08:00 AM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

Player: Rolan Milligan, 25 (26 by Week 1 of 2020 season)

Position: Safety

Experience: Entering second NFL season in 2020

Free Agency Category: Exclusive Rights ("Players whose contracts have expired and have two or fewer tenured years in the league. The Colts must make a contract offer by the league-imposed deadline, or the players become unrestricted free agents.")

2019 Synopsis: Milligan played in 11 games with one start in 2019, his first full NFL season, and finished with 10 total tackles, one quarterback hit and five special teams stops before going on injured reserve with a season-ending foot injury on Dec. 18.

Notable Safety Free Agents To-Be: Anthony Harris, Justin Simmons, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Devin McCourty, Tre Boston

Notable Safety College Prospects: Xavier McKinney (Alabama), Grant Delpit (LSU), Ashtyn Davis (Cal), Kyle Dugger (Lenoir-Rhyne), Antoine Winfield Jr. (Minnesota)

