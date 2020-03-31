Colts WR Daurice Fountain Signs Exclusive Rights Free Agent Tender

Fountain, 6-2, 210 pounds, spent the entire 2019 season on the Colts' Injured Reserve list. As a rookie in 2018, he spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad. Fountain saw action in one regular season game and two postseason contests. He was selected by Indianapolis in the fifth round (159th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Collegiately, Fountain played in 52 games (37 starts) at Northern Iowa and totaled 150 receptions for 2,077 yards and 23 touchdowns.