Colts WR Daurice Fountain Signs Exclusive Rights Free Agent Tender

The Indianapolis Colts today announced that wide receiver Daurice Fountain has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender.

Mar 31, 2020 at 01:23 PM
Colts Communications
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today announced that exclusive rights free agent wide receiver Daurice Fountain has signed his tender.

Fountain, 6-2, 210 pounds, spent the entire 2019 season on the Colts' Injured Reserve list. As a rookie in 2018, he spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad. Fountain saw action in one regular season game and two postseason contests. He was selected by Indianapolis in the fifth round (159th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Collegiately, Fountain played in 52 games (37 starts) at Northern Iowa and totaled 150 receptions for 2,077 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Advertising