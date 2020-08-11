Colts Sign Free Agent Safety Tavon Wilson; Activate Cornerback Jackson Porter From Reserve/COVID-19 List

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent safety Tavon Wilson and activated cornerback Jackson Porter from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Wilson, 6-0, 208 pounds, has appeared in 110 career games (43 starts) in his time with the Detroit Lions (2016-19) and New England Patriots (2012-15) and has recorded 331 tackles (255 solo), 16.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, 19 passes defensed, eight interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), one forced fumble, six fumble recoveries and 26 special teams stops. He has seen action in eight postseason contests (one start) and has compiled 12 tackles (nine solo). Wilson was originally selected by the Patriots in the second round (48th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft.

In 2019, Wilson played in all 16 games (13 starts) with the Lions and tallied a career-high 92 tackles (65 solo). He also added 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, five passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and six special teams stops.