Colts Sign Free Agent Safety Tavon Wilson; Activate Cornerback Jackson Porter From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent safety Tavon Wilson and activated cornerback Jackson Porter from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Aug 11, 2020 at 09:53 AM
Colts Communications
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent safety Tavon Wilson and activated cornerback Jackson Porter from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Wilson, 6-0, 208 pounds, has appeared in 110 career games (43 starts) in his time with the Detroit Lions (2016-19) and New England Patriots (2012-15) and has recorded 331 tackles (255 solo), 16.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, 19 passes defensed, eight interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), one forced fumble, six fumble recoveries and 26 special teams stops. He has seen action in eight postseason contests (one start) and has compiled 12 tackles (nine solo). Wilson was originally selected by the Patriots in the second round (48th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft.

In 2019, Wilson played in all 16 games (13 starts) with the Lions and tallied a career-high 92 tackles (65 solo). He also added 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, five passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and six special teams stops.

Porter, 6-0, 200 pounds, signed a reserve/future contract with Indianapolis on December 30, 2019. He was originally signed to the Colts practice squad on November 27, 2019. Porter participated in 2019 training camp with the Green Bay Packers. He spent time with the Baltimore Ravens during training camp in 2018. Porter originally signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent on June 12, 2018.

