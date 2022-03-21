Colts Acquire Quarterback Matt Ryan In Trade With Atlanta Falcons

Ryan, the 2016 NFL MVP, is eighth all-time in passing yards and ninth all-time in passing touchdowns. 

Mar 21, 2022
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

ryan_1920x1080

The Colts on Monday acquired quarterback Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2022 third-round draft pick (No. 82 overall).

Ryan brings 222 games of starting experience, an MVP award and nearly 60,000 passing yards to the Colts after spending 14 seasons with the Falcons. Originally the No. 3 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, Ryan quarterbacked the Falcons to six playoff appearances and 10 postseason games over his time in Atlanta; he's been one of the most durable players in the league, too, having missed only three games in his entire career.

"We're thrilled we had a chance to acquire a proven veteran in Matt Ryan who brings tremendous experience to our team," general manager Chris Ballard said. "Matt's leadership and skillset will complement our roster's growth and success. He's long been a great ambassador for the NFL and the Atlanta Falcons, and we're excited he can continue his accomplished career in Indianapolis."

Ryan's finest season came in 2016, in which he was named NFL MVP and set career bests in completion percentage (69.9 percent), yards (4,944), touchdowns (38), interceptions (seven), yards per attempt (9.3) and passer rating (117.1). Two years later, Ryan had a similarly fantastic season, with a completion percentage of 69.4 percent, 4,924 yards, 35 touchdowns, seven interceptions, 8.1 yards per attempt and a passer rating of 108.1.

"I've long admired Matt for his steady, methodical approach to the game," head coach Frank Reich said. "He is one of the most productive quarterbacks in the league and has spearheaded numerous fourth quarter game-winning drives. Matt will be a fantastic representative for our organization, and I'm excited to get to work with him and the rest of the team this offseason."

Back at the NFL Combine earlier this year, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith both praised Ryan for the work he's done on and off the field – and what he still has left in the tank in his late 30's.

"He comes in and works every day and does everything he can do to help the team win," Fontenot said. "… From my standpoint, I really appreciate Matt and what he's been in terms of a leader, in terms of worker in terms of professional, everything he's done here in Atlanta."

"I think Matt's got a lot of good football left him," Smith said.

Ryan in 2021 completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,968 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He's owned a passer rating over 90 in each of the last six seasons, starting with his MVP-winning 2016 in which he led the NFL in yards per attempt (9.3), passer rating (117.1) and quarterback rating (79.6) while leading the Falcons to the Super Bowl.

Ryan led the NFL in completion percentage in 2012 (68.6) and in completions in 2019 (408) and 2020 (407).

With Ryan under center, the Falcons went 120-102 in his 222 starts.

Ryan is just 265 yards shy of 60,000 in his career and is 33 touchdowns from reaching 400. His career interception rate of 2.1 percent ranks third all time among quarterbacks with 5,000 or more pass attempts, behind only Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

Ryan's other all-time ranks:

Passing yards

  1. Tom Brady (84,250)
  2. Drew Brees (80,358)
  3. Peyton Manning (71,940)
  4. Brett Favre (71,838)
  5. Ben Roethlisberger (64,088)
  6. Philip Rivers (63,440)
  7. Dan Marino (61,361)
  8. Matt Ryan (59,735)
  9. Eli Manning (57,023)
  10. Aaron Rodgers (55,360)

Passing touchdowns

  1. Tom Brady (624)
  2. Drew Brees (571)
  3. Peyton Manning (539)
  4. Brett Favre (508)
  5. Aaron Rodgers (449)
  6. Philip Rivers (421)
  7. Dan Marino (420)
  8. Ben Roethlisberger (418)
  9. Matt Ryan (367)
  10. Eli Manning (366)

Completion percentage (minimum 5,000 attempts)

  1. Drew Brees (67.7 percent)
  2. Matt Ryan (65.5 percent)
  3. Aaron Rodgers (65.3 percent)
  4. Peyton Manning (65.3 percent)
  5. Philip Rivers (64.9 percent)
  6. Ben Roethlisberger (64.4 percent)
  7. Tom Brady (64.2 percent)
  8. Joe Montana (63.2 percent)
  9. Matthew Stafford (63 percent)
  10. Alex Smith (62.6 percent)

Passer rating (minimum 5,000 attempts)

  1. Aaron Rodgers (104,5)
  2. Drew Brees (98.7)
  3. Tom Brady (97.6)
  4. Peyton Manning (96.5)
  5. Philip Rivers (95.2)
  6. Matt Ryan (94.2)
  7. Ben Roethlisberger (93.5)
  8. Joe Montana (92.5)
  9. Matthew Stafford (91.1)
  10. Carson Palmer (87.9)

Matt Ryan, Quarterback

On Monday the Colts acquired quarterback Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2022 third-round draft pick (No. 82 overall). Ryan brings 222 games of starting experience, an MVP award and nearly 60,000 passing yards to the Colts after spending 14 seasons with the Falcons.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) watches a replay on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. The Philadelphia Eagles won 32-6. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
1 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) watches a replay on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. The Philadelphia Eagles won 32-6. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. Falcons owner Arthur Blank says the team must have a succession plan at quarterback even while counting on Matt Ryan to continue as the starter in 2022.(AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)
2 / 50

FILE - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. Falcons owner Arthur Blank says the team must have a succession plan at quarterback even while counting on Matt Ryan to continue as the starter in 2022.(AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) signals during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 30-20. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
3 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) signals during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 30-20. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) signals during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 30-20. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
4 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) signals during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 30-20. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) talks with New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) after an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 30-20. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
5 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) talks with New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) after an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 30-20. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
6 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
7 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) works during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 30-20. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
8 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) works during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 30-20. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws from the pocket during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
9 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws from the pocket during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
10 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
11 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 29-15. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
12 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 29-15. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 20-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
13 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 20-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo (7) and quarterback Matt Ryan (2) celebrate after their win over the New York Giants after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
14 / 50

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo (7) and quarterback Matt Ryan (2) celebrate after their win over the New York Giants after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan walks toward the field before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
15 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan walks toward the field before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
16 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers center Alex Mack (50) greets Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) after an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
17 / 50

San Francisco 49ers center Alex Mack (50) greets Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) after an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers running back Brian Hill, left, greets Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan before an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
18 / 50

San Francisco 49ers running back Brian Hill, left, greets Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan before an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, left, pressures Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
19 / 50

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, left, pressures Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan speaks at a news conferecne after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
20 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan speaks at a news conferecne after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, left, is interviewed by FOX Sports sideline reporter Laura Okmin on the field after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
21 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, left, is interviewed by FOX Sports sideline reporter Laura Okmin on the field after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) plays against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
22 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) plays against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is interviewed following an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
23 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is interviewed following an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 30-17. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
24 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 30-17. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) high fives teammates before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 30-17. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
25 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) high fives teammates before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 30-17. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan watches play against the Dallas Cowboys late in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
26 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan watches play against the Dallas Cowboys late in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks over the defense during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
27 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks over the defense during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) congratulates teammates as he walks down the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Falcons defeated the Jaguars 21-14. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
28 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) congratulates teammates as he walks down the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Falcons defeated the Jaguars 21-14. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks as if he is handing off the ball during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
29 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks as if he is handing off the ball during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Portrait of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
30 / 50

Portrait of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) hands off during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. The New England Patriots won 25-0. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
31 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) hands off during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. The New England Patriots won 25-0. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) calls a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
32 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) calls a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Derick Hingle/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
33 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
34 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
35 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Derick Hingle/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) works the huddle against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
36 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) works the huddle against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) calls for the snap during an NFL football game against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. The Atlanta Falcons won 27-20. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
37 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) calls for the snap during an NFL football game against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. The Atlanta Falcons won 27-20. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 19-13. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
38 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 19-13. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) speaks with Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
39 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) speaks with Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) gestures during a press conference after an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Atlanta Falcons won the match 27-20. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
40 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) gestures during a press conference after an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Atlanta Falcons won the match 27-20. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Ian Walton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) greets New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) after an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Atlanta Falcons won the match 27-20. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
41 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) greets New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) after an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Atlanta Falcons won the match 27-20. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Alastair Grant/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) sits on the bench against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
42 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) sits on the bench against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan watches teams warm up before the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
43 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan watches teams warm up before the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) leaves the field after an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Atlanta Falcons won the match 27-20. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
44 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) leaves the field after an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Atlanta Falcons won the match 27-20. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Ian Walton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
45 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) dives for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept 19, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)
46 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) dives for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept 19, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)

Don Montague/AP
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, right, stands on the sidelines during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
47 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, right, stands on the sidelines during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks to hand off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
48 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks to hand off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan speaks during a press conference in Watford, England, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. The Atlanta Falcons are preparing for an NFL regular season game against the New York Jets in London on Sunday. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
49 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan speaks during a press conference in Watford, England, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. The Atlanta Falcons are preparing for an NFL regular season game against the New York Jets in London on Sunday. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan watches the team warm up before a NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
50 / 50

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan watches the team warm up before a NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP
