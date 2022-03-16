Colts Acquire Draft Picks From Washington Commanders In Exchange For Quarterback Carson Wentz

The Colts traded Wentz, a 2022 second-round pick and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Commanders for Washington's 2022 second-round pick, 2022 third-round pick and a conditional 2023 third-round pick. 

Mar 16, 2022 at 04:33 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

carson_wentz-trade-1920x1080

The Colts on Wednesday acquired three draft picks from the Washington Commanders in exchange quarterback Carson Wentz and two draft picks.

In exchange for Wentz, a 2022 second-round pick (No. 47 overall) and a 2022 seventh-round pick (No. 237), the Colts will receive the Commanders' 2022 second-round pick (No. 42 overall), third-round pick (No. 73 overall) and a 2023 conditional third-round pick.

After the trade, the Colts now have the following selections in the 2022 NFL Draft:

  • Second round, 42nd overall (from Washington)
  • 'Third round, 73rd overall (from Washington)
  • Third round, 82nd overall
  • Fourth round, 122nd overall
  • Fifth round, 159th overall
  • Fifth round, 179th overall (compensatory pick)
  • Sixth round, 216th overall (compensatory pick)
  • Seventh round, 239th overall (from Philadelphia)

