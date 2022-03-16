Colts Acquire Draft Picks From Washington Commanders In Exchange For Quarterback Carson Wentz

The Colts on Wednesday acquired three draft picks from the Washington Commanders in exchange quarterback Carson Wentz and two draft picks.
In exchange for Wentz, a 2022 second-round pick (No. 47 overall) and a 2022 seventh-round pick (No. 237), the Colts will receive the Commanders' 2022 second-round pick (No. 42 overall), third-round pick (No. 73 overall) and a 2023 conditional third-round pick.
After the trade, the Colts now have the following selections in the 2022 NFL Draft:
- Second round, 42nd overall (from Washington)
- 'Third round, 73rd overall (from Washington)
- Third round, 82nd overall
- Fourth round, 122nd overall
- Fifth round, 159th overall
- Fifth round, 179th overall (compensatory pick)
- Sixth round, 216th overall (compensatory pick)
- Seventh round, 239th overall (from Philadelphia)
