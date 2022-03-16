Colts Sign T Matt Pryor To Contract Extension

Mar 16, 2022 at 03:06 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

pryor_1920x1080

The Colts on Wednesday signed tackle Matt Pryor to a contact extension.

Pryor was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 31 and appeared in all 17 games for the Colts in 2021, including five starts. The versatile Pryor provided stability in starting games at left tackle, right tackle and right guard last season.

The 6-foot-7, 332 pound Pryor earned the highest Pro Football Focus overall grade (76.5) of his career in his first year with the Colts. Pryor was a sixth-round pick (No. 206) of the Eagles in 2018.

The Colts came away from Pryor's 2021 season impressed with his physicality and strength, and felt those traits were a good fit for how Chris Strausser's offensive line plays.

"That's where we start, is the offensive line and their physicality," offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. "That's what they want to bring to the table, is being physical up front both in the run game as well as even in the pass game – just being physical and making their blocks."

