Mo Alie-Cox Ready For New Challenges After Signing Contract Extension With Colts

Alie-Cox will enter his sixth season with the Colts as the most senior member of the team's tight end room. Jack Doyle's retirement means Alie-Cox, who has 70 catches for 936 yards over 57 games, will be looked to as a leader – a role he feels ready to take on in 2022 and beyond.

"I literally was saying all the time last year like man, when Jack retires, it's going to feel so weird playing without Jack because he's been my teammate for the last five years and he's always in my ear," Alie-Cox said. "Even when I know what I'm doing, Jack's telling me — you go here, you go here. Sometimes I'm like man, I know.

"But now I don't even have that reassurance right there, but it's going to feel great taking the next step in my career and being a leader and leading the tight end group. We'll see where we can take it."

Alie-Cox will re-enter the Colts' tight end room with the credentials to be a leader in it. He played in all 17 games last season, didn't miss a practice and played a career high 609 snaps (55 percent). He credited his durability and availability to a change in his diet – cutting back on red meat, eating healthier and not eating after 7:30 p.m. – with allowing him to feel as fresh as he's ever felt for every single one of those snaps.

And Alie-Cox caught a career high four touchdowns in 2021 while continuing his ascent as one of the NFL's best run-blocking tight ends. His 71.4 Pro Football Focus run blocking grade was the sixth-highest among tight ends in 2021 and represented the fourth year in a row he's improved in that area of his game – growth with which he credited tight ends coach Klayton Adams, a former offensive line coach.