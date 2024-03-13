Colts sign LB Zaire Franklin to contract extension

The Colts on Wednesday signed linebacker Zaire Franklin to a contract extension, one which will keep the vocal leader and highly productive player in Indianapolis for the long term.

This is Franklin's second contract extension with the Colts. After re-upping with the team in 2022, Franklin became the Colts' starting Mike linebacker and set a new franchise record with 166 tackles. He then broke his own record in 2023 with 179 tackles, a total which was second-most in the NFL last season.

Franklin joined the Colts as a seventh-round pick (No. 235 overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft, and methodically worked his way to where he is today. He first established himself as a core special teams player, and was voted a team captain for his play and leadership on that side of the ball in 2020. Franklin then established himself as a contributor on defense before earning a starting gig in 2022.

From there, Franklin established himself as one of the NFL's better linebackers. His 345 tackles over the last two seasons are second in the NFL, behind the Jacksonville Jaguars' Foyesade Oluokun; Franklin is one of seven linebackers with 250+ tackles, 4+ sacks, 15+ tackles for a loss and 10+ passes defensed since the start of the 2022 season.