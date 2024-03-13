 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Roster Moves

Presented by

Colts sign LB Zaire Franklin to contract extension

Franklin set a franchise record for tackles in 2022, then broke his own record in 2023. 

Mar 13, 2024 at 06:04 PM
Zaire_article_extension

The Colts on Wednesday signed linebacker Zaire Franklin to a contract extension, one which will keep the vocal leader and highly productive player in Indianapolis for the long term.

This is Franklin's second contract extension with the Colts. After re-upping with the team in 2022, Franklin became the Colts' starting Mike linebacker and set a new franchise record with 166 tackles. He then broke his own record in 2023 with 179 tackles, a total which was second-most in the NFL last season.

Franklin joined the Colts as a seventh-round pick (No. 235 overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft, and methodically worked his way to where he is today. He first established himself as a core special teams player, and was voted a team captain for his play and leadership on that side of the ball in 2020. Franklin then established himself as a contributor on defense before earning a starting gig in 2022.

From there, Franklin established himself as one of the NFL's better linebackers. His 345 tackles over the last two seasons are second in the NFL, behind the Jacksonville Jaguars' Foyesade Oluokun; Franklin is one of seven linebackers with 250+ tackles, 4+ sacks, 15+ tackles for a loss and 10+ passes defensed since the start of the 2022 season.

Franklin has been voted a team captain in each of the last four seasons. He was also named the Colts' 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

Related Content

news

Colts re-sign DE Tyquan Lewis

Lewis had four sacks and set career highs in tackles for a loss and QB hits in 2023. 
news

Colts re-sign P Rigoberto Sanchez

Sanchez returned from an Achilles injury to post a career high 48.3 yards per punt average in 2023. 
news

Colts re-sign CB Kenny Moore II

Moore has played in 103 games since joining the Colts off waivers prior to the 2017 season. 
news

Colts re-sign DE Genard Avery

The Colts signed Avery as a free agent a year ago, but he missed the 2023 season after being placed on season-ending injured reserve during training camp. 
news

Colts sign WR Michael Pittman Jr. to contract extension

Pittman, a 2020 second-round draft pick, in 2023 became the fourth player in Colts history to have at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards in a single season. 
news

Colts re-sign DT Grover Stewart

Stewart stays in Indianapolis after establishing himself as one of the league's top run defending defensive tackles since the Colts drafted him in 2017. 
news

Colts sign C Jack Anderson to contract extension

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday. 
news

Colts place non-exclusive franchise tag on WR Michael Pittman Jr. 

Pittman set career highs in receptions (109) and receiving yards (1,152) in 2023. 
news

Colts sign WR Terrell Bynum to reserve/future contract

The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday. 
news

Colts sign 3 to reserve/future contracts

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday. 
news

Colts sign 9 to reserve/future contracts, 4 to one-year contract extensions, waive CB Tony Brown 

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday.
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising