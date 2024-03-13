 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Roster Moves

Presented by

Colts re-sign DE Genard Avery

The Colts signed Avery as a free agent a year ago, but he missed the 2023 season after being placed on season-ending injured reserve during training camp. 

Mar 13, 2024 at 06:04 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

1920x1080

The Colts on Wednesday re-signed defensive end Genard Avery. 

Avery initially joined the Colts as a free agent during the 2023 offseason, but he sustained an injury and was placed on season-ending injured reserve during training camp last summer. 

The 29-year-old Avery has appeared in 62 games (17 starts) over five seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2018-2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019-2021) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2022). He has 8 1/2 sacks, 106 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, 29 quarterback hits, five pass break-ups and one forced fumble in his career. 

Avery was initially a fifth-round selection (No. 150 overall) of the Cleveland Browns in 2018.

Related Content

news

Colts re-sign DE Tyquan Lewis

Lewis had four sacks and set career highs in tackles for a loss and QB hits in 2023. 
news

Colts sign LB Zaire Franklin to contract extension

Franklin set a franchise record for tackles in 2022, then broke his own record in 2023. 
news

Colts re-sign P Rigoberto Sanchez

Sanchez returned from an Achilles injury to post a career high 48.3 yards per punt average in 2023. 
news

Colts re-sign CB Kenny Moore II

Moore has played in 103 games since joining the Colts off waivers prior to the 2017 season. 
news

Colts sign WR Michael Pittman Jr. to contract extension

Pittman, a 2020 second-round draft pick, in 2023 became the fourth player in Colts history to have at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards in a single season. 
news

Colts re-sign DT Grover Stewart

Stewart stays in Indianapolis after establishing himself as one of the league's top run defending defensive tackles since the Colts drafted him in 2017. 
news

Colts sign C Jack Anderson to contract extension

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday. 
news

Colts place non-exclusive franchise tag on WR Michael Pittman Jr. 

Pittman set career highs in receptions (109) and receiving yards (1,152) in 2023. 
news

Colts sign WR Terrell Bynum to reserve/future contract

The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday. 
news

Colts sign 3 to reserve/future contracts

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday. 
news

Colts sign 9 to reserve/future contracts, 4 to one-year contract extensions, waive CB Tony Brown 

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday.
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising