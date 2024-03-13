Colts re-sign DE Genard Avery

The Colts on Wednesday re-signed defensive end Genard Avery.

Avery initially joined the Colts as a free agent during the 2023 offseason, but he sustained an injury and was placed on season-ending injured reserve during training camp last summer.

The 29-year-old Avery has appeared in 62 games (17 starts) over five seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2018-2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019-2021) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2022). He has 8 1/2 sacks, 106 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, 29 quarterback hits, five pass break-ups and one forced fumble in his career.