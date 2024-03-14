 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Colts re-sign RB Trey Sermon

Sermon appeared in 14 games for the Colts in 2023. 

Mar 14, 2024 at 03:11 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts on Thursday re-signed running back Trey Sermon. 

Sermon rushed 35 times for 160 yards in 14 games for the Colts in 2023. The Colts initially signed Sermon to their practice squad in September and then quickly signed him to their 53-man roster. 

A good chunk of Sermon's production came in the Colts' Week 15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, in which he rushed 17 times for 88 yards (5.2 yards/attempt). He also ripped off a key 27-yard run late in the Colts' Week 17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. 

The 25-year-old Sermon, who starred in college at Oklahoma and Ohio State, initially was a third-round pick (No. 88 overall) of the San Francisco 49ers in 2021. Sermon also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 before joining the Colts in 2023.

Trey Sermon: Free agent signing

View photos of RB Trey Sermon who re-signed with the Colts.

news

Colts re-sign DE Tyquan Lewis

Lewis had four sacks and set career highs in tackles for a loss and QB hits in 2023. 
news

Colts sign LB Zaire Franklin to contract extension

Franklin set a franchise record for tackles in 2022, then broke his own record in 2023. 
news

Colts re-sign P Rigoberto Sanchez

Sanchez returned from an Achilles injury to post a career high 48.3 yards per punt average in 2023. 
news

Colts re-sign CB Kenny Moore II

Moore has played in 103 games since joining the Colts off waivers prior to the 2017 season. 
news

Colts re-sign DE Genard Avery

The Colts signed Avery as a free agent a year ago, but he missed the 2023 season after being placed on season-ending injured reserve during training camp. 
news

Colts sign WR Michael Pittman Jr. to contract extension

Pittman, a 2020 second-round draft pick, in 2023 became the fourth player in Colts history to have at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards in a single season. 
news

Colts re-sign DT Grover Stewart

Stewart stays in Indianapolis after establishing himself as one of the league's top run defending defensive tackles since the Colts drafted him in 2017. 
news

Colts sign C Jack Anderson to contract extension

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday. 
news

Colts place non-exclusive franchise tag on WR Michael Pittman Jr. 

Pittman set career highs in receptions (109) and receiving yards (1,152) in 2023. 
news

Colts sign WR Terrell Bynum to reserve/future contract

The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday. 
news

Colts sign 3 to reserve/future contracts

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday. 
