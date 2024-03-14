Colts re-sign RB Trey Sermon

The Colts on Thursday re-signed running back Trey Sermon.

Sermon rushed 35 times for 160 yards in 14 games for the Colts in 2023. The Colts initially signed Sermon to their practice squad in September and then quickly signed him to their 53-man roster.

A good chunk of Sermon's production came in the Colts' Week 15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, in which he rushed 17 times for 88 yards (5.2 yards/attempt). He also ripped off a key 27-yard run late in the Colts' Week 17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.